iOS 15 for iPhone: Apple Maps has finally caught up with Google Maps.Main features you should know





In iOS 15, Apple Maps has a new look, but only if you’re in one of several selected cities.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Remember that Apple Maps was first released as a native iPhone navigation app? After years of using Google Maps on the iPhone, Apple’s move to default its own app instead of Google Maps was catastrophic. But now that iOS 15 for iPhone and iPad OS is here (how to download iOS 15 now), Apple Maps is catching up. At some point, you might even think it’s beyond Google Maps.

That’s a bold statement, I know. But Google now has some tips that can be picked up from its rivals. Don’t you believe me Launch iOS 15 and read the list of notable improvements in Apple Maps below.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple Maps gets 3D makeover on iOS 15

2:46

Apple Maps gives you confidence in turn-by-turn navigation

Currently, when Apple Maps provides turn-by-turn directions, more accurate directions are regularly provided, such as “turn right at two traffic lights” and references to other landmarks. The more accurate instructions you get from your phone, the more reliable the route Apple Maps will take you.

When you use Apple Maps on iOS 15 to get a turn-by-turn driving route, you’ll see a whole new look that will make you even more confident. For example, a glance at your cell phone screen as you follow a route can help you identify accidents, traffic jams, and construction more accurately.

In addition to accuracy, there is a new 3D model in which a typical 2D map transitions as you approach the interchange, and instead of guessing which lane is the second real lane from the right, you know exactly where to go. It will be easier to check. ..

Also noteworthy, Apple says the new Apple Maps will make it easier to identify lanes for bicycles, buses, turns, and taxis, in addition to medians and pedestrian crossings. Driving in a new city will be less stressful if you can visualize where you should go, along with the current capabilities of hearing details.

When you reach a complex interchange, you’ll see a new 3D model that tells you exactly where to go.

Screenshots / AppleTransit, search improvements and more are now available on Apple Maps

Apple Maps in iOS 15 has many more features, including an improved transit experience that alerts you when you’re approaching a stop and allows you to mark your favorite routes to always appear at the top of the screen. Or, if needed, you can quickly see all the departure points nearby to see when you need to start your journey.

Apple has also begun curating its own guide detailing places and businesses to visit when you’re in a new city. Obviously, this is an area where Apple needs to do some more work to catch up with Google Maps and its business reviews, but that’s a step in the right direction.

You can also see that the search on the map is improved with more filters (for example, do you need a credit card across the street?) And information about your business.

Apple Maps has a custom panel where you can find all the old reviews, settings, and more.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Apple Maps has a new settings section

With Apple Maps prior to iOS 15, I had to constantly change my mode of transportation when getting directions and finding places to find my favorite places, which often felt like a chore.

In iOS 15, a profile page has been added to Apple Maps to allow you to change your personal travel preferences and find all the data related to Apple Maps in one place.

To view your user account in Apple Maps, tap your profile avatar. You’ll see a list of different options, including reviews left for your business, favorite locations, city guides you’ve created, settings pages, and more.

iOS 15 will be available this fall, probably in September, with more features in addition to all these new Apple Maps features.

Sarah Tew / CNET Apple Maps puts the world in the palm of your hand

This feature may not be useful every day, but it’s still fun to point out. After installing iOS 15, try the following: Open Apple Maps and zoom out. Zoom out a little more, then continue zooming out until you stare at the planet Earth. Apple has added an interactive globe to Apple Maps. In other words, you can rotate the earth. Instead of displaying still images, the Earth changes to time in different parts of the world.

It’s a lot of fun to see and use. I would be lying if I didn’t admit that the kids were jealous of learning such geography rather than paper maps or old-fashioned plastic globes. Try zooming out that way on Google Maps, and you’ll find a flat map of the Earth. I’ll make a joke here, but I’ll leave it as it is.

We’ll dig into the rest of Apple Maps and iOS 15 and share what we’ve discovered. For example, we’ve found some new features that everyone will love. But my favorite features are hidden, and of course I found some of them as well.

