How to remove passwords for Microsoft online services such as Outlook.com and Xbox Live





Brett Pearce / CNET

Now that Microsoft can throw away passwords for Outlook.com, Xbox Live, and other online accounts, we encourage you to consider jumping. Dumping logins improves security and convenience.

Removing the password can improve security simply because you don’t have to rely on memory to access your account. It’s common to recycle passwords on multiple sites because there are too many passwords to remember. You know what that means: One data breach can lead to some of your accounts cracking and opening. (You can use a password manager to minimize chores, but it can be difficult to use.)

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Passwordless login also means that if a website is compromised, there is no password for a hacker to steal. Passwordless login can also thwart phishing attacks that attempt to steal login credentials using fake websites.

Microsoft’s post-password push arrives in the midst of a major modernization attempt. The company plans to roll out a new Surface product on Wednesday. Next month, Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 and Office 2021.

A series of improvements will allow you to log in without a password. Biometrics such as fingerprints and Face ID. Increasing use of authentication apps by Microsoft, Google, Okta, etc. And a core-enabled standard called FIDO, Fast Identity Online, which is supported by all browsers and operating systems. One of the features of FIDO is to enable the hardware security key, which is the most secure login lockdown option.

Microsoft is one of the biggest supporters of login reform. As a result, 200 million people have enabled passwordless logins so far. Now, I’m also urging you to delete your password and move on to the next step. That may seem extreme, but as technology becomes more prevalent, passwordless options can increase.

Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director of the FIDO Alliance, said: “Practically all the top banks and service providers I’ve talked to have absolutely FIDO on their roadmap and are also working on the technical and user experience considerations needed to successfully protect their customers. increase.”

To dump your Microsoft password:

Install and set up Microsoft Authenticator on your phone. This app works on Android smartphones and iPhones. Once installed, launch it and link to your Microsoft online account.

Microsoft Authenticator download link

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Open the Microsoft account settings page in your browser (https://account.microsoft.com/) and log in there as well. Open the Security section.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Open the Advanced Security Options section.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

[追加のセキュリティ]Scroll down to the section and[パスワードなしのアカウント]so[オンにする]Choose. If you’re worried about the impact, you can also dig into “Check if it suits you”.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

When prompted to set up passwordless access, the Microsoft Authenticator app on the phone will display an authorization request.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

that’s all. Lost password:

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

If you want to go back, you can re-enable it in the same “advanced security options” process.

Screenshots by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/how-to-delete-your-password-for-microsoft-online-services-like-outlook-com-and-xbox-live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos