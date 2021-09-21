The HP Specter x360 16 finally offers a webcam and display that deserves a premium 2-in-1





On Tuesday, HP announced the latest premium two-in-one, the HP Specter x360 16. It’s starting to look like the era of 15.6-inch laptop displays is being counted. The 16-inch two-in-one can consist of an OLED display with a resolution of up to 3,072×1,920 pixels in a 16:10 ratio. The display also covers the 100% sRGB color gamut and is shipped calibrated. This helps to appeal to creators and creatives.

Much of the laptop market is moving towards higher 3: 2 or 16:10 ratio displays, away from 16: 9 widescreens. Combined with the thin bezels that make up the display, it gives you more vertical space to work with with little impact on the overall footprint of your laptop. Even with a smaller chassis, this means you can use a 16-inch laptop that’s about the same size as your old 15.6-inch widescreen laptop.

Like other Specter x360 models, this model has a Thunderbolt port in the back corner to keep the code out of the way.

The increasing number of people video chatting on laptops during a pandemic has spotlighted how poor most embedded webcams are. For the Specter x360 16, HP has a 5-megapixel camera and some software for the best look. HP GlamCam modifies skin, teeth and eyes, and lighting compensation adjusts the video to poor lighting conditions. There is also an auto frame. It seems to be using an additional resolution to track the face if it is off center of the camera.

In addition to the privacy shutter that blocks your webcam, you can also lock your computer automatically when you leave your laptop. If you stop looking directly, the display will also dim. HP has added a setting that blurs the display when you see someone surfing your shoulders behind you while you work.

Internal component options back up its workplay and create design, including the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11390H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 discrete GPU. There is also a Wi-Fi 6E option, which guarantees the future of wireless.

The HP Specter x360 will be available in October starting at $ 1,639 directly from HP. Best Buy will be in stock later this fall. (This translates to about 1,200 or AU $ 2,260. UK and Australia prices are undecided.)

HP’s 11-inch tablet PCs have their own cameras.

HP

Joining the Specter is two more affordable options made for carrying around. HP 11-inch tablet PCs are designed to take advantage of the Windows 11 snap layout. This allows you to organize apps and windows better by grouping them. It has a built-in kickstand that works in portrait or landscape orientation, works with an optional removable keyboard, and works with the display in both positions.

However, the most interesting feature is the 13-megapixel camera, which is flipped from the back of the tablet and used as the front camera for video chat. But don’t expect this to be a high-performance tablet. It will be available in December starting at $ 599 with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and 4GB of memory.

Laptop 14 is one of HP’s thinnest laptops.

HP

Next is the HP laptop 14 (yes, that’s the name). It’s a 14-inch 1080p laptop running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, which can be configured with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC flash storage. It sounds like the cousin of the Chromebook x211 announced by HP in August.

The price of the HP Laptop 14 has not been announced, but it will be available at Wal-Mart in October.

