The Windows 11 PC Health Check app is back and a little more convenient





Remember the PC Health Check app released by Microsoft so that users can determine if their system meets all the requirements of Windows 11? Why did people question why PCs failed compatibility tests even with modern hardware? Microsoft has decided to yank it offline, and the updated version is back and can be downloaded from the Windows 11 landing page.

This app is very simple in that it quickly audits your PC to see if it meets the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11. These include compatible processors with at least two cores, clocked at 1GHz and above, and 64GB or more of available storage. Supports at least 4GB of RAM and both Secure Boot and Trusted Module Platform (TPM) 2.0 technologies.

The requirements have some fundamental nuances. It also needs to be a model on the Microsoft list of supported CPUs, as it is processor related and has at least two cores and running above 1GHz is not enough.

For Intel, this includes 8th generation and later chips and 7th generation processor splatters. AMD also uses second-generation and later Ryzen chips (including Ryzen Threadripper) and numerous Athlon and Epyc processors. If in doubt, check the complete list of supported Intel CPUs and the complete list of supported AMD CPUs separately.

For most modern systems, the TPM 2.0 requirement is most likely to be a tripstone if the PC does not pass the compatibility test. That’s why Microsoft took the app offline shortly after it was released in June. The company admits that “we weren’t fully prepared to share the expected level of detail and accuracy as to why Windows 10 PCs didn’t meet the upgrade requirements.” “”

In the original version of the app, if TPM 2.0 was not enabled in the BIOS, the system failed the test and said, “This processor is not supported on Windows 11. This PC does not meet the system requirements. Windows Windows 10 updates are still available to run 11. “

I first encountered this on a Rocket Lake PC with a compatible CPU, Intel’s Core i9 1900K. However, the TPM wasn’t initially enabled in the BIOS (which wasn’t usually turned on by the motherboard manufacturer by default on the consumer board), so the test failed without sufficient explanation.

and now? If the TPM 2.0 requirement is to activate the PC, the app will display it as such and notify you that “TPM 2.0 must be supported and enabled” to pass the check. The updated message links the user to a blog post, details it, and also explains how to enable TPM 2.0 on your PC.

It would be nice to be able to distinguish between an app not having TPM 2.0 functionality and simply not enabling security functionality, but I find it a bit difficult to implement.

In any case, anyone interested will be able to use this app, not just within the Windows Insider program as in the past few weeks. Go to Microsoft’s Windows 11 page and scroll down to the bottom section just above the footnote.

