Google Acquires New York City Office Building for $ 2.1 Billion





Google said it is buying an office building in Manhattan for $ 2.1 billion. This is one of the clearest signs that Big Tech is embracing remote work but has a growing desire for office space.

According to data firm Real Capital Analytics, the Manhattans Westside new building deal is the most expensive sale of a single US office building since the inception of the pandemic and one of the most expensive in US history.

Google has already leased a 1.3 million-square-foot waterfront building around Hudson Square, a former cargo terminal called the St. John’s Terminal. The company said it has an option to buy and plans to exercise it in the first quarter of 2022.

Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon. Com and other tech giants are billions of dollars in cash reserves that some of the largest renters and buyers of office space across US tech companies take advantage of the low prices of office buildings.

Technology with a surge in real estate demand is helping to offset the office space being dumped by major financial companies from JP Morgan Chase and Company to HSBC Holdings. Cities usually welcome the arrival of big tech companies that bring inflows of high-paying employees and increased property tax revenues, but the presence of these companies also fuels concerns about rising commercial and apartment rents. increase.

Google is more willing to embrace remotework than its peers in many large companies, and has been working its employees at home since the spring of 2020. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said last month that it would delay the company’s return to the office. Until January. However, Manhattan’s office purchases emphasize that the company sees office space as an important part of its long-term strategy.

We know that employees need to work together to be truly happy and productive, “said William Floyd, Google’s Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs. “”

Floyd said Google wants to give employees the flexibility to work at home or in the office. The Manhattan building is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

Google often prefers to buy a building because owning the space makes it easier to make future changes to the building, such as rebuilding floorboards. We want to control our space. “

The sellers are two Canadian companies. Oxford Property Group, a real estate company affiliated with affiliates in the commercial and housing development of The Manhattans Hudson Yards, and CPP Investments, a pension fund manager.

Google has expanded its offices in New York in recent years and currently employs approximately 12,000 people, the largest workforce in cities outside California. That number has increased from about 7,000 in 2018, Floyd said. Some of the company’s offices are owned and some are leased, and are located near Chelsea and Hudson Square in Manhattan.

The acquisition of St. John’s Terminal solidifies Google’s position as one of Manhattan’s largest commercial real estate owners. The company paid $ 2.4 billion to the nearby Chelsea Market Building in 2018 for 111 Eighth Ave. And 450W. 15th St. Owns Milk Building. Alphabet owns $ 55.9 billion worth of land and buildings as of June 30. Quarterly submissions to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tech companies say they prefer New York to cheaper cities because they have a well-trained workforce and appeal to many young professionals. Amazon.com Inc. once planned to open a second headquarters in the city, but withdrew the plan in 2019 with a subsidy opposed by local lawmakers. Google’s latest deal shows that the Amazon episode has had little impact on its appeal to tech companies in New York.

New York City is a world-class talented place, and Google’s acquisition of Washington Street 550 in Manhattan for its workforce shows that, “Gale Brewer, president of Manhattan Autonomous Region, said in a statement. ..

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/google-to-buy-new-york-city-office-building-for-2-1-billion-11632226632447.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos