



The first technical preview of the game provided a fair amount of driving to the Halo Infinite bot. This time, we’ll do some stress testing for the arena deathmatch in the game, and start two technical tests over the weekend in the next two weeks.

343 Industries recently published the Halo test to all registered insiders as of September 13. An invitation to this latest test has been sent to outline what you can do this weekend.

Both weekends will be featured in the 4v4 arena, new maps will be introduced, and objective modes will open across slayers. However, starting September 30, a 12v12 big team battle will be introduced at the second test weekend, eventually throwing the vehicle into the chaotic sandbox of Infinite. For my money, this is where the Halo games of the past have always been the brightest, so I’m excited to watch carefully how the Infinite version works.

In particular, 343 has made some important changes to the Big Team Battle this time around. Rather than all vehicles being available from the outside, more powerful vehicles such as aircraft and tanks will not spawn at the start of the match and will arrive later in the round as a way to escalate your stakes. A big halo match starts at full intensity and tends to stay there in the meantime, so mixing it up can be a great change, but it limits the amount of time it can control Banshee’s aerial horror. I don’t think it’s allowed just because you do.

The first test will be available for download on Thursday 23rd, but matchmaking will only start on Friday for a limited time (10 am-2pm, 5pm-9pm PT). It’s not always the ideal time for us outside the United States, but we’re still jumping in to better understand where Halo Infinite is, ahead of its December release this year.

The full schedule for upcoming tests can be found at the bottom of the 343 latest Insider blog posts.

