Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite adds a larger screen, longer battery life, and USB-C





Amazon has updated the Kindle Paperwhite with an updated model for the first time in almost three years, adding a larger 6.8-inch E-Ink display, USB-C charging, faster processor, etc. that are brighter and have adjustable color temperature. bottom. Battery life.

Today’s Kindle Paperwhite has been Amazon’s premier e-reader since it was released almost three years ago, and Amazon hasn’t messed with its formula much. The design of the new model is similar to the old model, but with a flash-mounted display, built-in backlight, 300 PPI resolution for crisp text, and IPX8 water resistance.

However, the new model seems to improve almost every aspect of e-readers. The battery was boosted from 6 weeks to about 10 weeks on a single charge. Charging itself is fast. Thanks to USB-C, the device can be fully charged in about two and a half hours. There is a new SoC. This will improve performance by 20% (combined with software improvements), according to Amazon. And the color temperature change technology that Amazon debuted on the 2019 Kindle Oasis has moved to a more affordable Paperwhite for reading at night.

However, the most noticeable change is the large display that jumps from the 6-inch to the 6.8-inch panel. Amazon still maintains the same 300 PPI pixel density, so text looks just as crisp on larger displays.

To achieve the smallest increase in size, Amazon has shrunk the new Paperwhite bezel. Given that the bezel is generally the main place to hold your Kindle, you’ll need to look directly at the new device to measure how the change works, but it’s generally a small bezel. Is a good thing in the world of technology.

The new Paperwhite model will also include Amazon’s updated Kindle software announced in early September. At launch, they will offer a new smartphone-style swipe-down settings menu and a new menu bar at the bottom of the home screen. Later this year, additional updates are planned to significantly update the home screen and library menus with a more scrollable interface. In addition, Amazon is introducing a new logon system with the new Paperwhites. This adds the option to log in using the Kindle app on your smartphone instead of struggling with your Kindle’s on-device keyboard.

For the first time, Amazon will introduce a more expensive upgraded version of Paperwhite along with the base model. PaperwhiteSignatureEdition is the same as the standard version, with three differences. First, add Qi wireless charging to make charging easier. It then offers 32GB of storage compared to the standard model 8GB. And finally, Amazon offers an auto-tuning light sensor that was previously only available on Oasis (basic models need to be manually tuned).

The new Paperwhite, especially the Paperwhite Signature, has some of the most obvious and outstanding features of the top-class Oasis models, but the $ 250 model has some additional differences that remain at the top of the pack.

Oasis still has the largest display on the Kindle (a 7-inch E-Ink panel compared to the Paperwhites 6.8-inch display) and 25 LEDs to brighten the overall display. .. Oasis also has its own form factor, such as an aluminum body, a rotating display, and a physical page-turning button, which Amazon’s cheaper models still lack.

That said, I hope Amazon will borrow some features from the updated Paperwhites, such as USB-C charging and Paperwhite Signatures wireless Qi charging, for the next Oasis update.

Update comes with a $ 10 price increase

However, new improvements come at a cost. The new Paperwhite starts at $ 139 (up $ 10 from the 2018 model) and the Paperwhite Signature Edition starts at $ 189. These prices are for models supported by advertising. Getting Paperwhite without ads adds $ 20 to the price.

Amazon is also selling a new model, the Kindlewhite Kids Edition, for $ 159. This includes Paperwhite, children’s covers, a one-year Amazon Kids Plus, and a two-year extended replacement program similar to existing bundles offered by Amazon. Basic Kindle model.

Orders for the new Paperwhite model will begin today, and the new e-reader will ship on October 27th.

