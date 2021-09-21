IntelyCare Adds Uber and Google Executives to Board to Support Unprecedented Revenue Growth | News





IntelyCare is the largest recruitment platform for nursing professionals seeking a post-acute daily allowance position, with unprecedented growth as management forecasts revenue growth of over 300% compared to last year. We announced today that we have achieved it. IntelyCare’s nursing professional shift hours exceeded record highs, expanding its geographic presence to a total of 25 US states, resulting in triple-digit revenue growth. In addition, IntelyCare has added two new directors to its board of directors. Janelle Sallenave is a former Uber executive who has incorporated Uber Eats into the country’s largest food delivery service. Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Solutions on Google Cloud.

IntelyCare reported that the shift time completed by nursing professionals at its affiliated post-acute facility has recently exceeded 8 million hours. By the end of the year, IntelyCare was on track for more than 10 million hours, as it exceeded one million hours just two years ago, and shift times reflect IntelyCare’s rapid growth. The number of nursing professionals who have signed on to work with IntelyCare (known as IntelyPros) has grown to 24,000. Of these Intely Pros, 77% work exclusively for IntelyCare.

David Coppers of IntelyCare said: Co-founder and CEO. “In addition to hiring Intely Pro as a W2 worker, our technology allows us to achieve work-life balance by choosing when, where, and how long to work.”

By putting the needs of nursing professionals first, IntelyCare is helping to combat the serious shortage of nurses facing our country. The shortage is especially disastrous for post-acute care facilities, where pre-pandemic annual sales are already 128%. Whereas traditional medical staff agencies lack the advanced capabilities to provide per diem nursing with a very popular flexibility, IntelyCare’s platform combines data and behavioral science with advanced machine learning. Produces optimal payment rates, personalized matching, and benefits. The resulting higher market liquidity meets three times the industry average personnel demand.

With the addition of Sallenave and Gupta to the board, IntelyCare has added two executives with years of relevant experience in high-growth companies. Sallenave, a former head of Uber Eats in the United States and Canada, has built and operated this division, turning it into the country’s largest food delivery service. She is currently Senior Vice President of Operations and Member Services for FinTech company Chime. Gupta is a technology and healthcare veteran who, before joining Google, oversaw digital health incubation at Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest integrated distribution networks in the United States.

President and Chief Operating Officer John Shagourly is excited to add two executives, Janel and Arsima, with talent, leadership skills, and the kind of experience IntelyCare needs during this exciting expansion period. bottom. From his time at Uber Eats, Janel knows exactly what it takes to drive rapid growth in the two-sided market. And Google’s leading healthcare leader, Arsima, is arguably at the crossroads of Google’s latest healthcare and technology trends, the world’s most innovative technology company. Both of these executives can provide a valuable perspective on how IntelyCare continues to grow and redefine the nursing profession.

About IntelyCare

IntelyCare is the largest digital nurse staffing platform in the United States. IntelyCare’s easy-to-use app matches open assignments between nursing professionals and post-acute partners through advanced machine learning and behavioral science. IntelyCare is leading the labor revolution for nurses, giving them the freedom to choose when, where and how often they work for the wages and benefits they need.

For more information on how IntelyCare redefines medical staff, please visit www.intelycare.com.

