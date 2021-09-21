iPhone can detect depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline





Apple believes the iPhone can use many digital cues to detect depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. The health data used includes physical activity and sleep patterns.

To protect your privacy, Apple aims to perform all diagnostic tasks on your device without sending data to the server …

The WSJ reports.

According to people familiar with the issues and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Apple Inc. is working on technology to help diagnose depression and cognitive decline, expanding the reach of its fast-growing health portfolio. I am aiming for a tool. […]

Data available include analysis of participants’ facial expressions, speaking style, pace and frequency of walks, sleep patterns, heart and respiratory rate. Also, according to people familiar with research and documentation, among other data points, we may measure the speed of input, the frequency of typos, and the content of input. […]

The effort came from a research partnership announced by the University of California, Los Angeles, which studies stress, anxiety, and depression, and Biogen, a pharmaceutical company that studies mild cognitive impairment, and Apple. According to people and documentation, Seabreeze is the Apple codename for the UCLA project and Pi is the codename for the Biogen project. […]

The extent of user tracking that may be required can raise privacy concerns. To address them, Apple is aiming for an algorithm that works on the user’s device and does not send data to the Apple server.

Mild cognitive impairment may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

The UCLA survey will track data from 3,000 volunteers starting this year, while the Biogen survey aims to recruit about 20,000 people over the next two years, about half of which are risk factors for cognitive impairment. increase.

This work emphasizes that this work is in the very early stages and may be of no use. It is known that things like depression can lead to different smartphone usage patterns, but the challenge is to create an algorithm that is reliable enough to accurately diagnose a particular condition.

But Apple executives are said to be optimistic.

The effort is in its infancy, but Apple’s top executives are excited about the potential. Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Apple’s Health Unit, enthusiastically told employees about companies that could address the surge in depression, anxiety, and other brain disorders.

