Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review In Progress-A Magical Adventure with Action

I like Pixar movies. I like action-adventure games. I like Kena: Spirits Bridge!

Kena is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (well, it could take hours if I read this correctly when I publish it). I played on PS5.

This is not my complete review as I haven’t defeated Kena yet. But I’ve enjoyed that magical and beautiful adventure so far.

Beyond Zelda

This is an action-adventure game of Zelda and Beyond Good & Evil Mold. This experience is a mix of combat and environmental puzzle solving. Now, as an indie game, you might expect Kena to have a decent production value, but developer Ember Labs somehow sees what looks like part of a high-budget triple-A game. It offers. Kena looks like a computer-animated movie in the style of Pixar or DreamWorks. It features a lush and magical forest to explore and a cast of emotional characters that you can like.

Just by looking at the trailer, you can see that you like Kenas’ visuals, but the battle is also outstanding. There is nothing that flashy. There are staff that can be used for melee attacks and long-range bow-like projectiles. You have evasion, counters, everything typical. It all has a great flow to it. Most encounters, especially boss battles, require the use of a full kit. In one memorable battle, I shot a lantern with my bow around my boss’s neck and surprised it. It opened him for some melee hits before I dodged the roll out of the way to get ready to avoid or counter his next attack.

Then you have corruption, perhaps Kenas’s most interesting mechanic. You have an army of these little forest spirits, the corruption mentioned above, and like Pikmin, you can order around the world to solve puzzles. As a result, you may find blocks that can move corruption and unlock new areas.

Corruption can also be used in combat. When you hit, you build a courage meter. It can be used to direct corruption to use various abilities such as homing ranged attacks. You can also activate healing flowers and distract your enemies. Building a courage meter and understanding how to use it adds some great complexity to each battle.

Explore and reward

You can also find corruption to join the army with a little exploration. Again, as is common in this genre, it’s great to earn rewards by looking beyond the main pass.You can also discover rotting hats and earn some points that you can spend on character upgrades.

So yeah. So far, so good. I have some concerns. It’s as beautiful as the Enchanted Forest of Kenas, but it’s starting to feel a bit monotonous. I was able to use a little more scenic varieties, especially some indoor areas. I have been to several caves, and they are great. They are eerie, atmospheric and mysterious. I want more caves!

And maybe I get them. You need to play the rest of the game. And when I do, I let you know what I think.

Kena: The Bridge of Spirits has been released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The developer provided GamesBeat with the PS5 code for this review.

