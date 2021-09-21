Google announces 50 recipients of the second Black Founders Fund





Google for Startups announced on Tuesday the next 50 recipients of the second Black Founders Fund in the United States, an innovator slate that will receive $ 100,000 in undiluted funds.

Winners are 14 from Georgia, 10 from Texas, 8 from New York, 3 from Alabama and California, 2 from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, Florida, Hawaii, Missouri, Mississippi. One from each of the states and New York, from all over the country. Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Washington DC.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund was founded last year as a way to financially support black entrepreneurs.

In the second round, recipients will receive technical support from Google-wide tools and teams, receiving up to $ 120,000 for ads donated by Google.org and up to $ 100,000 for Google Cloud credits.

All start-ups are addressing key social issues, from healthcare to the homeless.

India Hayes has created MiniCity, a cost-cutting technology solution for municipalities, homeless providers and homeless citizens who need legal form of identification to unlock the benefits of housing, health care, education and support.

“The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund helps support compassionate technologies like Mini City. This support extends the current platform and not only applies for legal form of identification, but also. Medical, financial, corporate, local government “.

“We have already started the process with the release of all benefits features and aim to make significant adoptions in development and strategy to support our work.”

JT Lidell will use Google funding to power its Atlanta-based startup Promenade. This promenade provides access to resources that help veterans move into post-military life.

Lidell said the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund will significantly accelerate his work in improving the social determinants of health in the veterans community, with a particular focus on black veterans. He plans to hire more staff and improve the platform’s technology stack roadmap and more.

Some of the founders of startups.

Google

Funding is critical as Alabama-based digital healthcare startup Synsor Med CEO and founder Theo Harvey is expanding its business to serve the often forgotten population segment. He said it was done at a certain time.

Harvey said his work focuses on a large number of older people, and applying for Google for Startups will hire key employees, expand into new markets and increase brand awareness. Said he knew it would be very helpful to.

JusticeText is another innovative idea with support from Google. Created by Honolulu’s Leslie Jones Dove and Deb Simerotra, this tool provides an interactive, searchable transcript of video and audio evidence to produce fairer criminal justice results and facilitate reviews of important discoveries. Create.

Last year, Google for Startups provided up to $ 100,000 in undiluted funding to 76 black-led startups. That is, the founder did not relinquish ownership of the company in exchange for funds, promising an additional $ 5 million this year.

In a Google blog post earlier this year, Goodie Nation CEO Joey Womack said the program was a huge success in just six months of its creation.

Of the 76 startups, 82% used the awards to hire new hires, and 81% reported that these awards directly helped their ability to accelerate conversations with investors. The founders reported that they continued to raise more than $ 38 million after receiving the award, and 78% of the award winners reported that the fund immediately helped increase their bottom line.

“I’ve always felt that bridging the relationships and financial gaps that exist in colored entrepreneurs can not only create great businesses, but also drive job creation and wealth creation for the entire community.” Womak said. “Work doesn’t stop here. Google will continue to invest in overseas Black Founders Fund in Brazil, Europe, and elsewhere to be announced soon.”

