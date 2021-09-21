Fifth Wall is urging the real estate industry to tackle climate change by investing in Climate Tech today





The real estate industry is the world’s largest contributor to the climate crisis, accounting for about 40% of the world’s energy, greenhouse gases, and raw materials. While other industries have promised billions of dollars in technology to address climate change directly, the real estate industry has historically under-invested in the climate technology needed to decarbonize the $ 9 trillion real estate industry. I’ve been doing it. Rough estimates indicate that the global real estate industry needs more than $ 20 trillion to decarbonize, but in the last decade, the real estate industry has invested only about $ 95 million in climate technology.

Fifth Wall has launched the Climate Tech Fund as a solution to help the real estate industry make meaningful investments in key climate technologies for decarbonization. FifthWall’s Climate Tech Fund has set an ambitious goal of $ 500 million, and the real estate industry has come together to close this amazing funding gap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the real estate industry. Is the first time. The fund represents one of the largest capital pools ever raised to support technologies and solutions that can make a real difference to the real estate industry. Yesterday, Fifthwall received 140,000 funds from major real estate players, including new investors such as Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Kim Colliarti Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Announced that it has raised more than $ 10,000. Joined existing investors Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) and Ivanho Cambridge. The company also announced that Peter Gajdo will join as a partner and co-lead the Fifth Wall’s Climate Tech Investment team.

“The goal of this campaign is to get people to stop and think about the impact of the global real estate industry on the climate crisis and the status quo of the planet. We are entrepreneurs to invent climate technologies that can be used in the building environment. I want to stimulate the spirit. ” Brendan Wallace co-founder and managing partner of Fifth Wall. “In order to disrupt the paralysis of real estate with respect to climate, the industry needs to raise capital and resources to make meaningful investments in climate technology. Decarbonization is a problem of collective action, so a solution to collective action is I believe it is necessary. “”

The New York installation was created in collaboration with branding and social impact agency and local mural painter Steffi Lynn. The mural says, “Should we clean our planet before building it on another planet? Choose Earth. Invest in climate technology now.” Located on 11 Franklin Street in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint district, the goal of the mural is to raise awareness of the role of real estate in the climate crisis and the need for significant investment in climate innovation. It encourages people to tackle the pressing problems facing the Earth before reaching out into space. You need to take immediate action to make a difference and reduce carbon emissions.

As a small business owner and artist, Stefy is part of her personal mission to make the planet a better place. She uses environmentally friendly materials such as graphene stone paint, a natural and sustainable coating that is free of toxic chemicals and microplastics. She believes that murals are a unique and eye-catching way to draw attention to important topics that are often ignored by the general public. For more information on Steffi and her recent work, please visit her site at www.steffilynn.com.

About Fifthwall Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles, California, Fifthwall is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology-driven innovation for the global real estate industry. With a commitment of approximately $ 2.5 billion and assets under management, Fifthwall connects many of the world’s largest real estate owners and operators with entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the built world. Fifth Wall is a global mix of more than 70 investors from 15 countries including Acadia Realty Trust, Azora, BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, DR Horton, Equity Residential, Gecina, GLP and Hines. It is supported. , Host Hotels & Resorts, Hudson Pacific Properties, Invitation Homes, Ivanho Cambridge, Jamestown, Kimco Realty Corporation, Knight Frank, Lennar, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Macerich, Marriott International, MERLIN Properties, MetLife Investment Management, Mitsubishi Estate, News Corp, MOMENI, Nuveen Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, Pontos Group, Prologis, PulteGroup, affiliates, SEGRO, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, Vanke, etc. Fifth Wall, this strategic corporate consortium is one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, including retail, residential, multi-family, commerce, industry and hospitality. For more information on Fifth Wall, its partners, and portfolio, please visit www.fifthwall.com.

Media contacts: FactoryPR [email protected]

Source 5th wall

Related Links

https://fifthwall.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fifth-wall-urges-the-real-estate-industry-to-address-climate-change-by-investing-in-climate-tech-now-301381496.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos