No need to upgrade from last year





iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

Apple’s four new iPhone 13 models will hit the shelves on Friday.

Apple is in a good position to maintain momentum from last year’s big 5G supercycle. This year we focused on battery life and cameras. That’s what buyers care most about. Apple will also improve the display and in more places that may help appeal to a wider world audience that needs faster data in markets like China, Australia and Japan. Incorporated several other upgrades, including extended support for 5G.

But this isn’t a big change in the iPhone outlook, like last year’s iPhone 12, which introduced the largest screen ever on 5G and the iPhone. Or the iPhone 5s, which first introduced a fingerprint reader in 2013.

This means that if you bought a new iPhone last year, you don’t need to upgrade. But anyone with an iPhone 11 or earlier will find enough new parts and features to consider a new model. That means more than 250 million iPhone owners who have phones that are more than three years old.

I’ve been testing all new models of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max for the past few days. I’ve used them all, but the focus of this review is on Pro Max. This is because it is the largest, best and most expensive phone available from Apple today.

Starting at $ 1,099, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is for people looking for a primo iPhone with the best battery life, camera and display. But the regular iPhone 13 is still good, and it’s $ 300 cheaper, so it’s unlikely to be the most popular model Apple sells.

It will help you explain the differences and decide which one is right for you.

IPhone 13 Pro Max: What’s Good

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is huge, with a 6.7-inch diagonal screen.

It’s either good or bad depending on what you’re looking for in a phone. If your pocket feels like a mini tablet and you want something perfect for watching games, TV shows or movies, you’ll love the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The screen is much better than last year. This is the first iPhone to feature Apple’s ProMotion display, a very high refresh rate screen technology introduced in the iPad Pro in 2017.

The screen can be adjusted to match the content of the page, extending battery life and smooth operation. For example, if you’re just reading a website, you’ll update less often and your battery life may be shorter. However, if you’re playing a game or scrolling through a long web page, the updates will be very fast and everything will be smooth. This is one of the things you need to check to understand for yourself.

Video games look great on the big screen

Battery life is top notch and lasts longer than any other iPhone on the market. Unless you’ve been playing games for hours, the iPhone 13 Pro Max should take you to bedtime and even another day.

This is due to the combination of a new processor, a new screen, and a larger battery. For example, I streamed a 9-hour movie that was just over 50% bright, but more than half of the battery remained. Apple promises up to 25 hours of streaming video playback, but I think it was a bit of a hit because I was streaming the downloaded video instead of playing it and used the phone for other purposes.

Speaking of movies, I think the iPhone 12 Pro Max is already bright enough, but the screen is also brighter than last year’s model.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple has also updated the camera. With regular wide-angle lenses, zoom lenses, and ultra-wide-angle lenses on the back, you can now capture more light. In short, it’s great for taking pictures in the dark.

The HDR feature is great even when there is a lot of light behind the subject. This can usually make the person in the photo look dark. All iPhone 13 smartphones can maintain color and detail even when the sun is directly behind someone.

Here is a shot of my dog ​​Mabel:

Camera sample of my dog ​​Mabel.

The new macro camera option is a lot of fun. You can get very close to objects such as blueberries and flowers and capture a lot of details.

Test macro functionality on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Review

Apple has also slightly expanded its zoom range to offer 3x zoom instead of 2.5x last year’s Pro model. I took a picture of the turtle in the park and tested it, but found that it had to be quite close even with a 3x zoom. But I got close enough without scaring them. (Still, Samsung phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra have much better zooming capabilities.)

Test the turtle zoom.

There are several other camera options that many shooters will use more than I did. Cinematic mode allows you to automatically switch to another subject while keeping the subject in focus. So, as in the case of a movie, if you’re filming the person you’re talking to, keep the focus and blur the other people in the background when the second person starts talking. You can switch the focus to. I don’t use these features very often, mainly because I’m filming my son toddling around in the living room. For professional Apple customers, this option is limited to shooting in HD and may not be available in 4K.

New cinematic mode for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

There is also plenty of space to store everything. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max can be configured with up to 1TB of storage for $ 500 in addition to the base price. For comparison, this is four times the storage of my MacBook Air and twice the maximum storage option of last year. Most people don’t need this much, but professional users who store a lot of 4K video may find it useful.

Like last year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is durable. It’s water resistant, so you can drop it into the pool like any other Apple iPhone, but the front and back have the same durable glass and steel as the iPhone 13 Pro and last year’s Pro models. .. Having owned a model last year, I know it can be pretty solid. However, the screen is easily scratched as usual.

IPhone 13 Pro Max: What’s wrong

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro

It’s huge. And it’s heavier than last year.

When I traveled a lot, I loved big screen mobile phones. But now that I’m at home, I like small phones that use an iPad for movies. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a hassle to use in bed when holding it in one hand. Also, it is too big and too heavy to push into the running belt. And I dropped the iPhone 12 Pro Max many times and tried to mess with it and something else.

ProMotion displays work pretty well, but I’ve noticed that apps like Spotify have the problem that some menu options appear a bit slower from the bottom of the screen instead of instantly. .. Most people may not notice it. And the chat app GIF I used played in slow motion. These bugs will probably be fixed as the app is optimized for the new screen.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

We also hope that Apple will improve other areas. Your phone can use USB-C charging, so you can charge your Mac, iPad, and phone with a single cable. Instead, the iPhone uses the old Lightning port. I also want to see other fun features available on Android, such as reverse wireless charging. It would be nice if you could drop your AirPods on the back of your iPhone to charge it. But Apple needs to complete this. Android phones are power inefficient, often lose more battery life than you give to a charging gadget, and sometimes too slow to bother you.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

All iPhone 13 models come with 5G, but there is little reason to upgrade at this time. Most of us are still in Wi-Fi-enabled homes and it’s unclear when we’ll be out in the real world. When we are there, we can use 5G to speed up downloads, stream games, and more. But that’s not the reason to upgrade at this point.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

IPhone 13 Pro: Same phone, small screen

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Starting at $ 999, the iPhone 13 Pro is virtually the same phone as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a slightly shorter battery life and a smaller 6.1-inch screen. You still get a flashy high refresh rate display, and the camera is exactly the same. (Unlike last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, it had a better camera than the old-fashioned Pro.)

Battery life is a bit worse, but it’s still stable. In my tests, I turned on the screen, used it for 6 hours, watched the movie three times, and used it for other purposes, but the battery level was 28%. Most people should be okay to spend the day.

If you’re interested in Apple’s state-of-the-art phone technology but don’t need a huge screen, get this version.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13: What am I missing?

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini

Starting at $ 799, the iPhone 13 is a rugged phone, but lacks the cutting-edge features found in Pro models.

The main differences are:

There is no new ProMotion display. However, the display is brighter than last year, making it easier to see outdoors on sunny days. Storage will be 512GB instead of 1TB. There is no dedicated zoom camera. Battery life is shorter, but improved over last year’s model. One less GPU. Game and Video Rendering Core-Most people probably won’t notice it’s missing. The screen will be brighter, but not as bright as the Pro model in normal use.

Still, Apple has made many upgrades between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. For example, we’ve added double storage (128GB) to our entry-level model, improved new cameras, battery life, updated processors, brightened screens, and supported 5G in more countries. ..

Apple iPhone 13

In particular, the camera has been upgraded from the iPhone 12, with improved night photography and improved HDR (for example, better shots when the back of the subject is really bright). It also supports cinematic mode, but otherwise it’s not as advanced as the Pro model camera.

iPhone 13 Mini: Little Man

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Starting at $ 699, the iPhone 13 Mini is virtually the same as the iPhone 13, except for battery life and screen size.

The screen of the iPhone 13 is 6.1 inches, while the screen of the iPhone 13 Mini is 5.4 inches. Last year I wasn’t a big fan of the mini size. I thought Covid would be unblocked soon, so I wanted to make the screen bigger and extend battery life.

But my habits have changed and I now love the size of the iPhone 13 Mini. It’s light and light, so you can put your running belt in without hitting it too much.

But I’m still worried about battery life. According to Apple, video streaming lasts up to 13 hours, but it took 4 hours and 13 minutes for the battery to drop below 50%. This also included a 3-hour screen-off time when background tasks such as photo uploads were still running. People traveling with a Mini should bring a battery pack just in case.

Which one should I buy?

I’m crazy about the iPhone 13 Mini this year because I love its size and barely notice it in my pocket. But for most people, like last year’s iPhone 12, the regular iPhone 13 is the best choice. The best balance of features, screen size, price and battery life.

Overall, all iPhone 13 models contain only last year’s minor updates and do not require an upgrade from iPhone 12. However, if you’re using an iPhone 11 or earlier, you’ll love the new design. No matter which model you choose, it boosts your camera, improves battery life, and improves your screen.

