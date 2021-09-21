Is this rocky marriage over?





Will tears come as Apple and Microsoft split?

It’s been 15 years since Apple first launched Boot Camp. This is a utility that allows you to install Windows natively on your Mac. Now, this uneasy marriage between Apple and Microsoft seems to be coming to an end.

When Apple launched the M1 Mac last year, there were no signs of Boot Camp. In particular, Microsoft does not officially support ARM-based versions of Windows on Mac.

With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft is now turning its back on Intel-based Macs that continue to support Boot Camp. Windows 11 requires a TPM 2.0 chip, something the Mac has never offered.

For anyone who wants to run Windows on a Mac (including correspondents), the situation clearly looks tough. Are Microsoft and Apple on different paths?

What are the similarities to rescue?

There are still ways to run Windows on a Mac, especially a virtual machine.

For example, the recently updated Parallels Desktop 17 allows Mac owners to install Windows on their machines, whether they’re running an older Intel Mac or an M1 Mac … but with a caveat.

Older Intel Mac owners need to do some sleight of hand, for example, using Parallels to install a virtual TPM. A virtual TPM basically tricks Windows 11 into assuming that the underlying Mac hardware has a TPM. It works-I tested it myself-if you like to shift virtual machines between different hardware and user accounts, the virtual TPM complicates the issue and you have to mess with the Apples Keychain Access system ..

With the M1 Mac, things get even more volatile. Here you need to use Windows 10 on ARM. This is a preview build that is not officially supported by Microsoft, so if you run into problems, you’ll almost have to do it yourself. In addition, some Windows applications don’t work on ARM versions of Windows, so it’s like gambling if your work depends on Windows, for example.

Bye bye boot camp

Parallels Desktop is great, but for live performance, many prefer to install Windows in Boot Camp, which has direct access to Mac hardware. Indeed, Boot Camp offers far better performance than virtual machines when playing 3D games or running other demanding applications.

Unfortunately, however, the boot camp seems to be slowly closing. Apple and Microsoft continue to stick to support for Windows 11 in Boot Camp, but you can’t install Windows 11 in Boot Camp unless Apple finds a way to forge a TPM chip like Parallels.

Windows 10 will be supported until 2025, giving Mac fans a bit more room, but Apple is focusing all its manufacturing efforts on its own silicon rather than Intel, so it has Mac hardware to run on. It’s getting harder and harder to find. Windows natively in the next few years.

You can’t get the feeling that either Apple or Microsoft executives will lose sleep with this. Apple clearly wanted its customers to stick to macOS, and only offered Boot Camp first to lure enthusiastic Windows fans into Mac camp. Since then, Microsoft, which launched its own Surface hardware range, didn’t really care about losing a relatively small delegation of Mac users. And you might catch some of them with the recently launched Windows 365. This allows you to stream Windows through a web browser (currently business only).

But for users who like to switch between Windows and macOS on their Mac, this looming divorce can be offensive.

