How to set up Google Analytics 4 using Google Tag Manager





Google Analytics 4 introduces a new perspective on a reliable analytics platform for many marketers. GA4 is rethought from scratch with a new interface and fine-tuned primary metrics, and also requires a separate setup process to place tracking tags.

Google Tag Manager (GTM) provides a simple template route for installing GA4 on your site and creating custom events. This article describes how to set up GA4 tracking via GTM and some basic customization options.

How to set the main GA4 code

The gtag.js tag is the basic tracking code that you need to put on your site. Doing this for all pages will start recording all the default data that GA4 tracks for website visitors.

With GTM, you can easily set this tag with just a few clicks and paste your account ID.

Note: If your site already has the Universal Analytics tag (analytics.js) running, you should leave it alone. GA4 can run with Universal Analytics. The previous Universal Analytics property must be active to retain historical data. GA4 records only the data that advances from the set point.

Step 1: To start setting GA4 tags, go to the desired account and container in GTM and[新しいタグを追加]Choose.

Step 2: Then[タグ構成]Click inside to see options for different types of tags. Google Analytics: Select GA4 Configuration.

Step 3: A field for entering the measurement ID will be displayed. Find the measurement ID in your account and paste it here.

Step 4:[トリガー]Click inside the box to select where you want your site to deliver your tags. In most cases, you need to launch GA4 on every page. However, depending on your settings, you may want to exclude certain pages, such as the private login section.

Step 5: Save the tag and publish the GTM container to the public. Now you can see that the site launches GA4.To reconfirm that you are actually tracking the session, go to Google Analytics[リアルタイム]Check the section. As soon as you visit the site, your visit will be reflected here.

Now that you have the basic gtag.js tag in place, you can move on and set up some additional customizations, such as adding events.

Set up GA4 event tracking in Google Tag Manager

One of the major improvements with GA4 was built-in event tracking. You can enable advanced measurements directly within the Google Analytics interface to trigger events for actions that previously required manually created events, such as scrolling activity, outbound clicks, file downloads, and video views.

However, keep in mind that these events are still limited when compared to the more advanced tracking options that can be set through GTM. For example, the built-in scroll tracking option only triggers a scroll event when the user reaches the bottom of the page (measured at 90 percentage points). By default, you can’t track when a user starts scrolling to a previous point on the page.

The great thing about GTM is that you can easily fire events for various actions that users can perform on your site. We’ll use scroll tracking as an example of event configuration, but keep in mind that you can use the GA4 Event tag to create trigger events that can be used in GTM.

Step 1: To get started, create a new tag for events with the tag type Google Analytics: GA4. Select GA4ID in the configuration tag.

Step 2: Next, enter the event name to display in the Google Analytics interface. In this case, I was using scrolling to match the existing scrolling events that GA4 tracks.

Step 3:[イベントパラメータ]Click the section to expand it. Here you can add custom parameters to send details about the event to Google Analytics. In this case, it will properly send the percentage value when the user scrolls to a particular point on the page.

Step 4: Use scroll_depth for the parameter name. Then the value will be {{Scroll Depth Threshold}}. This is a variable in GTM that gets the scroll percentage when the user interacts with the page and the data is returned.

Step 5: You need to create a trigger to determine the value to track.Of the lower[トリガー]Click on the section to start a new trigger[スクロール深度トリガー]Choose.

You can then select vertical or horizontal scroll depth and track based on percentage or pixel depth. Percentage options may be the best bet here, as people may be viewing different screen sizes. Add comma-separated numbers of scroll points to track.

Step 6: Finally, save the trigger, save the tag, and publish it live. Analytics[イベント]If you look at the section, you can see that more detailed scrolling data has been entered.

You can use the same basic model as above to trigger additional events in Google Analytics. Use the event name you enter in Google Analytics and use the parameters to enter additional details.

Setting up GA4 and GTM is easier than you think

If you have not already set the GA4 properties on your site, you should set them early to start collecting data. GTM helps marketers make the setup process more seamless. Create GA4 properties, add tags via GTM, and start experimenting with event settings.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of guest authors, not necessarily search engine lands. The authors of the staff are listed here.

About the new author of Search Engine Land

Tim Jensen is a campaign manager for Clix Marketing. With over eight years of experience in the digital marketing industry, Tim has worked with both B2B and B2C accounts in a variety of industries. He was particularly interested in analytics and PPC crossovers, while comfortably managing ads on all major platforms.

