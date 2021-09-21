Apple iPhone 13 Review: The Most Incremental Upgrade Ever





The truth is that smartphones peaked a few years ago.

After so many advances, miniature computers have reached incredible speeds, screens are bigger and brighter, and cameras produce images that make amateur photographers look like wizards.

The problem with great innovation is that upgrades are so repetitive that it’s hard to know what to write each year. This is especially the case with the Apples iPhone 13, which could be the most incremental update of the iPhone to date.

The latest iPhone is only 10 percent faster than last year’s model. (By the way, the iPhone 6S in 2015 was more than 70% faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 6.) Opening the app with its most flashy new feature, a higher screen refresh rate on models over $ 1,000. The movement is smoother, and even if you scroll the text, there are few game changers.

Innovation in smartphone cameras also seems to be slowing down. Apple executives explained that the iPhone 13 camera is dramatically more powerful and the iPhone is the most advanced to date. This is mainly because it can capture more light and reduce noise. However, in my tests, the improvement was slight.

This means that the annual phone upgrades advertised by companies such as Apple and Samsung at huge marketing events and advertising campaigns to boost sales during the holiday shopping season have become a scent of innovation. increase. In fact, upgrades now celebrate capitalism in the form of ruthless gradualism.

Is there a better way to explain the slow march than a smartphone photo? To test the iPhone 13’s camera, I bought a special tripod that holds two phones side by side. This allowed us to take almost the same picture of the dog at the same time. I compared the shots I took with my new iPhone, the iPhone 12 last year and the iPhone XS three years ago.

When I got the results, I was really surprised at how well the iPhone XS camera launched against the latest model. And the iPhone 13s camera was barely better than the iPhone 12s.

Enough words. A picture of my dog ​​will guide you on the latest iPhone.

To compare the photos taken in the sunlight, I took all the phones and my dogs Max (small Corgi) and Mochi (brown Labrador) to a park in Richmond, California. In the other shade with one of those test shots sitting next to each, the photos of iPhone 13 and 12 were almost indistinguishable. The iPhone 13 did a somewhat better job of capturing shadows.

In a test comparing the $ 1,000 iPhone 13 Pro with the $ 1,000 model iPhone XS released in 2018, both pictures of the dog in bright sunlight looked crisp and detailed. We are pleased to announce that the iPhone 13 Pro has generated more vibrant color images.

However, in one test on a shaded path in the middle of the forest, photos taken with the iPhone 13 Pro made the mochi appear to have been blown away by the sun. The shadows and lights captured by the iPhone three years ago looked more natural. Apple disagreed with my rating. (You will be the judge.)

The improvements in the new iPhone camera were most noticeable in low-light photos taken in night mode. Night mode captures multiple photos and blends them while adjusting color and contrast. Max’s dark shots on the balcony just after sunset looked clearer on the iPhone 13 Pro than on the iPhone 12.

Nighttime photos taken with iPhone XS. Credit … Brian X. Chen / The New York Times

Low light was an area where the 3-year-old iPhone XS couldn’t compete because the camera didn’t have a night mode. In the same test, Max wore a cloak in the dark, except for his handsome white sword.

The iPhone 13’s camera also has a new video feature called cinematic mode. It uses an algorithm to automatically focus even on the face as the dog moves around. It’s hard to imagine why people without the ambition to become a filmmaker would use this mode, but you can think of some TikTokers who might like it.

In summary, the iPhone 13’s camera is slightly better than last year’s iPhone. Even compared to the iPhone three years ago, the camera is far better only if you care about taking nice pictures in the dark.

How important are night photos? Jim Wilson, a longtime New York Times staff photographer, was taking a picture of his new iPhone for this review, so I asked him a question. He said it would be an important feature for people like him, but not so important for casual shooters.

Sometimes I wait till night to make a normal scene look different and exciting, he said. But for most people who don’t hire a professional photographer, this isn’t important.

The fact that smartphones have peaked is not a bad thing. That means you can enjoy what you have for years without missing the main ones. And when they feel it’s right to upgrade, they’re looking for mature technology that’s dramatically improved, but not dramatically better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/21/technology/personaltech/apple-iphone13-review.html

