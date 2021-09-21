Pokemon Unite gets Space Battle Pass, Squad, Skins and more





Image: TiMi Studio

Pokemon Unite finally arrived at Nature’s Home on mobile on Wednesday and brought some new neat gadgets. With a new battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094 that adds space-themed items to the game, the introduction of Mamoswine and Sylveon, and a new feature called the Unite team, it’s easy to find like-minded teams in MOBA-style free play. I can do it. -Start the game.

Unite has been doing very well on Nintendo Switch since it was released in July this year, but of course on electronic phones with billions of players in online battle games that can be launched for free. It will be a reality tomorrow, Wednesday 22nd, and of course that moment will be accompanied by a lot of new inclusions.

The new Battle Pass, Galactic Ghost 094, is a big seller here. Despite monsters such as Deoxys, Crefa, Lunatone, and Staryu, the universe attacks me as the least explored area of ​​Pokemon. The game is unlikely to add anything important to lore, but it may be fun to suggest the origin of at least some more mysterious beasts. Those who complete the mission will have access to a variety of spacey items that the trainer can wear. Of course, those who fork the Premium Pass will have more items available.

The long-promised Mamoswine and Sylveon will also arrive as playable characters on your roster. There is also a special mission to reassess Switch’s launch bonus, allowing beginners to get a Unite license for Speedster Zeraora.

The mobile version clearly has 5 million pre-registrations, and to mark this number (because I would never have done anything at 4,999,999), 1,000 Aeos tickets, a Pikachu license, and a yellow called Festival Style. Hollowware for monsters. And we know that when they reach 7.5 million, there will be an additional 1,000 surcharges! Tell 2.5 million friends!

Next is the unity squad. This is a way for both Switch players and mobile players to team up more easily. As developer TiMi explains,

Trainers can create their own squads or search for existing squads to join and connect with other players. By choosing team tags that others can search for, like-minded trainers can easily find each other.

If you’re playing on Switch and want to switch to mobile, you can do this by linking your Nintendo Account or Pokemon Trainer Club account to both versions. Then you can have fun jumping between the two. Oh, and they’ve finally added better language support, with French, German, Italian, and Spanish added to the game tomorrow.

