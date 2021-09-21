Amazons Kindle Paperwhite is back with big screen, USB-C, wireless charging – TechCrunch





A big event from all the celebrities in the industry plunged into the rage of the hardware season. Amazon has already announced a number of new Fire TVs and is planning a big (possibly echo-focused) event a week from today. Meanwhile, retail giants have dropped quite a surprise on our heads in the form of a brand new Kindle Paperwhite.

I’m mostly surprised because the entire Kindle hardware department has been quiet for some time. The Voyage may be dead when Paperwhite got its last major upgrade in 2018, but the Kindle line still has some life left. Because let’s face it. The entire avid e-reader market isn’t exactly vibrant. Sure, the workshop is still hanging on the edge, but modern Amazons are more or less sitting alone as monoliths.

However, there were some rumblings, such as line UI updates and a slight increase in leaks, which caused today’s news. And sure, here’s the new Paperwhite. This represents the biggest update of the Kindle in the middle tier in recent memory.

The protagonist of the show is the long-awaited increase in display while maintaining a pixel density of 300 PPI. Increased from 6 inches to 6.8 inches. It originates in the area of ​​the 7-inch 300 PPI Kindle Oasis. Like the oasis, the bezel is the same height as the device and has been trimmed 12% (10.2mm) from its predecessor to maintain the device’s footprint.

To be honest, the most exciting addition here is USB-C charging. It sounds a bit ridiculous, but the Kindle line was the last trace of the microUSB. This is one of the few reasons I don’t carry these cables anymore. I was completely hoping that the more expensive oasis would be the first device to adopt a new (well, new) connector, but now Amazon needs to release a new oasis.

Charging is faster and it takes 2.5 hours to transition from zero to full. The battery itself has also been improved, and it takes up to 10 weeks to charge from 6 times, but how about a month with friends? Another surprise on the battery side of things is the arrival of wireless charging. It’s available in the new Paperwhite Signature Edition. This increases the base level 8GB of storage up to 32GB. Amazon has also introduced a $ 30 charging dock. It’s available separately — it should work with a standard Qi charging pad.

The maximum screen brightness is increased by 10% and combined with an auto-adjusting light based on ambient light. Like an oasis, the lights are tuned to warmer colors, bringing your eyes closer to bedtime. The processor has been improved from the previous generation (no details at this time) and promises 20% faster page turning. This device is made of 60% used recycled plastic and 70% recycled magnesium.

The new Paperwhite is $ 140 for Standard and $ 190 for Signature Edition. Kindle Unlimited is available free for 4 months and can be pre-ordered today. You can also pre-order the first kids edition of this device. Kindle Paperwhite for Kids comes with a children’s cover, 1 year Amazon Kids +, and a 2 year warranty. It runs $ 160.

