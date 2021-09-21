HP’s Fall 2021 All-in-One lineup seeks to offer something to almost everyone





HP’s new Envy 34 all-in-one PC.

HP

It’s been four years since HP upgraded the 34-inch Envy AIO. This is one of the few all-in-one PCs I’ve really liked over the years. The company released a solid 32-inch model in 2020, but like most AIOs, it incorporated low-power mobile components because of its crammed design for regular displays. The latest incarnation of this PC looks like a pretty nice refreshment of the line, with a new high-end display and a sleek look. The company also updated its midrange pavilion AIO line and entry-level AIO, and announced a new $ 529 34-inch curved 4K display.

The Envy 34 AIO maintains the baseless design of the 32-inch model and therefore uses low power components. But now it hides the speakers for a more sophisticated look, and the low-power components are relatively powerful-up to 65 watts of Intel Core i9-11900 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q. Most importantly, replace the curved 34-inch, 3,440×1,440 pixel display with a flat 5,120×2,160 (5K), 500 knit version with 98% P3 coverage (factory default). Flats aren’t as aesthetically pleasing as curved to many, but PCs don’t require a power adapter. The higher the pixel density (164ppi), the sharper it looks, and the higher the brightness, the more convenient it is.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

The same goes for the relatively rich ports (HDMI output, 5 USB-A, 2 USB-C / Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 USB-C, and SD card slot) and the built-in Qi wireless charging. The card slot and three USB ports are on the side of the stand. This seems like a really good alternative to the nasty things (yes, even new ones) on the back of most AIOs like the iMac. Memory and storage are upgradeable and have another advantage.

Webcams are especially important to our telecommuting Zoom culture, and the Envy includes a high-end bundled webcam that can be magnetically connected to any of the six locations around the display. Includes HP software that uses pixel binning and display illumination to improve low-light performance and act as a seamless scan-capture device for objects on your desktop.

It will ship in October and will start at $ 1,999 (converted to 1,465 or AU $ 2,765).

HP Pavilion All-in-One PC

HP

At a more affordable price, HP has revamped its 24-inch and 27-inch pavilion all-in-one desktops with low-end FHD displays with similar hidden speakers and the latest components. The entry’s 24-inch and 27-inch HP All-in-One desktops have also been updated with more of the latest generation of components, but for the most part remain the same.

Both are scheduled to ship in October. The pavilion starts at $ 799 and the AIO desktop starts at $ 749. HP hopes to keep the latter older model. Because they are now starting at a much cheaper price.

HP has also expanded its monitor line, adding a 32-inch version of the HP U28 4K monitor that supports basic HDR (400 nits, but 98% P3 color gamut), and naturally named it HPU32. .. There is also an HP M34d. It’s mainstream with some great features that aren’t very common to competitors, such as built-in speakers and an integrated KVM switch (to share a monitor, mouse, and keyboard between two computers). It is a curved 34-inch monitor. ).

The HPU32 will ship in October for $ 499. The HP M34d is currently available (not in stock) for $ 530.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/hps-fall-2021-all-in-one-lineup-offers-something-for-all/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos