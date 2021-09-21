Reese Witherspoon Book Club Partners with Google – The Hollywood Reporter





Reese Witherspoon and her company Hello Sunshine run Reese’s book club, Reese’s book club, is expanding its audience through a new partnership with Google.

Starting Tuesday, users of Google Assistant-enabled devices such as Nest smart speakers and displays will say, “Hey Google, read at Reese’s Book Club,” with an exclusive commentary on book selection from Witherspoon himself. You will be able to hear her story. Personal review. Book enthusiasts can also take personalized recommendations from Google devices or buy from the Google Play bookstore.

The partnership is globally available in English-speaking countries, and Reese’s book club is available on more than 1 billion devices worldwide and is used by more than 500 million people each month on a large scale of Google Assistant. You will have access to your reach. , According to Google.

Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter that the conversation with Google began over a year ago, before the company released its own app for the book club.

“It’s a very high priority for us because the Reese Book Club continues to build this community of book-loving and book-reading women in a very accessible way around the world, so it’s us. It was easy for me, “says Harden. Of Google partnership. “It felt like the perfect next step for us.”

Reese Book Club Provided by: Google

The Google partnership took place shortly after Hello Sunshine was sold to an unnamed media venture led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Stags in August. Backed by private equity firm Blackstone, the $ 900 million worth of transactions are the first of many expected to be made by media ventures. (Earlier this month, THR reported that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook were in talks to be acquired by the Mayer and Stags companies.)

According to Harden, the goal of the Hello Sunshine and Reese book clubs is to find and enhance stories of women and people who are “structurally excluded from the storytelling process,” and in some cases for unscripted children. Is to build a “guaranteed property” with the animation of. ..

“Honestly, I’m just doing it against the roadmap with Tom’s incredible help. [Staggs] And Kevin [Mayer] And Blackstone, and we’re excited about the other companies coming in [fold] And we’ll see what opportunities they all have for us to work together, “says Harden. “We’re not skipping the beat. This really allowed us to take a step back and become even more ambitious about the next five to ten years as a company.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/reese-witherspoon-book-club-google-hello-sunshine-1235017110/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos