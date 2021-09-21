Locally owned Sportsman Tracker for sale to Kalkomey





Grand Rapids-based Sportsman Tracker has acquired the business behind the HuntWise app by Kalkomey, a national outdoor recreation and safety brand.

On September 15, Texas-based online recreational safety education and certification provider Kalkomey announced the acquisition of Sportsman Tracker with the support of Boston-based private equity firm Cove Hill Partners.

The HuntWise app was first created in 2015 by avid hunter and tech entrepreneur Jeff Courter, who grew up on a family-owned farm in Michigan. Coater loves the great outdoors born of the passion of his father and grandfather, who were enthusiastic and skilled hunters.

Coater said he identified the need for a sportsman tracker when he couldn’t find a proven data-driven tool to make hunting on public or private land more efficient. With the ever-growing interest in outdoor recreation, Sportsman Tracker was in a unique position for rapid and sustainable growth.

The company raised $ 4.1 million from 11 investors through three initial rounds of funding. Early investors included Wakestream Ventures, Grand Ventures, M25, Detroit Innovate, Worldwide Trophy Adventures and Huron River Ventures.

Most people consider big cities like San Francisco and New York to be the epicenters of innovation, but the best engineers live here in West Michigan, Coater says. We have developed this sportsman-friendly platform, providing hunters with intuitive technology and tools that greatly increase the chances of successful hunting.

HuntWise has gained 2.5 million users since its inception and is available for download to consumers in all 50 states from deer movement prediction tools, including multiple North American species, landowner contact information, public and downloadable. Private land boundary map.

Gayle Anderson, CEO of Kalkomey, says our goal is to provide smarter and safer outdoor enthusiasts with the most accurate and complete tactical and educational content in the world. With the acquisition of Sportsman Tracker, we can expand into a variety of new media and incorporate its innovative products into a wider range of content platforms. I am amazed at their offerings and talents and am excited to connect our team, which I believe to be the best outdoor educators, developers and content creators in the industry.

Founded in 1995, Kalkomey is a provider of online recreational safety education, certification, and cloud-based agency management solutions. The company works with outdoor enthusiasts, state and local governments to offer regulatory-approved safety education courses and certifications on a single platform for recreational safety management.

According to Anderson, I’m confident that HuntWise will continue to lead the industry. HuntWise is one of the most innovative technologies in outdoor spaces, tested and monitored by developers and improved by users every time they drop a pin.

For more information on the HuntWise app, visit huntwise.com or kalkomey.com to learn more about the Kalkomeys product suite.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://grbj.com/news/technology/locally-owned-sportsman-tracker-acquired-by-kalkomey/

