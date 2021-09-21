How to quickly level up with the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass





Fortnite Season 8 has a lot of Cube-themed content for players to work on. One of the most mysterious new additions is the Fortnite Gold Cube, which has begun to move around the map. This is where you find it and where it is heading.

With the landing of Fortnite Season 8 Cubed, many new changes have been made to the world-famous Battle Royale. From another Marvel crossover between Venom and Carnage to a whole new dimension called Sideways.

In the return to the first season, Epic has also revived Kevin the Cube, and he is not alone this time.

Weird Gold Cube can also be seen rolling among the many alien cubes placed on the map. Everything we know so far is here.

What does Fortnite Gold Cube do?

The actual purpose of the Gold Cube is currently unknown. It remained stationary when the other purple squares began to move, but since then it has begun to move as well.

This more prestigious cube can play a major role in end-of-season events that take place before Season 9 begins.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest news about what the Fortnite Gold Cube will do.

Fortnite Gold Cube Location

The mysterious Fortnite Gold Cube began near Holly Hedge and Weeping Woods before embarking on a long journey.

At the time of writing, it is located between Bonnie Barb and Believers Beach and will head to Pleasant Park.

Its location will change significantly throughout Season 8 as the objects appear to be moving continuously.

It is expected to pass through many of the designated locations around the map before reaching its final destination.

If the cube is moving, where is it exactly going? According to a leak from data miner HYPEX, the Fortnite Gold Cube is actually heading towards the center of the map, along with all the other Alien Squares.

This place has been important for some time in the ongoing story of Epic, especially in the Zero Point storyline that has dominated much of the game season.

All cubes seem to end up gathering in the same place, except for Blue, who hasn’t been upset yet.

All cubes seem to be heading towards the center of the map. The yellow pass is for the golden pass and the purple pass is for the purple cube, but the purple pass is a little off, but you can see where you are heading. !! !! pic.twitter.com/2HWY1zQkEo

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 16, 2021

We still don’t know what will happen when all the cubes are in the middle, but if history is gone, fans can expect something big when they meet again.

For more information on Fortnite Season 8, check out all the exotic weapon locations and how to complete the bounty.

Image Credit: Epic Games

