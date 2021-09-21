New Facebook portal adds portable options and more telecommuting smarts





Portal Go and 2nd generation Portal Plus will ship in October.

Facebook

Many of us have become accustomed to video chat both professionally and in our personal lives. You’ve learned how to share your screen, add a cool virtual background, and perhaps find that elusive mute button.

Smart displays help you communicate with your loved ones and bosses miles away. Facebook is currently adding to its portal device lineup for even more virtual visit options.

The release of two new devices shows that the coronavirus pandemic is making video chat so popular that social media giants want to play an even bigger role in our daily lives. Still, Facebook privacy concerns may cause consumers to rethink their portal device purchases. Especially if you have a lot of other options for smart displays.

Portal Go is a battery-powered smart display with a handle that you can carry around in your home.

Facebook Portal Go

I have to pass it to Facebook, the company is tackling a problem that other major smart display makers don’t have: portability. Portal Go is battery powered. Charge with a small magnetic charging dock. The nifty handle on the back makes it easy to carry around the house. The shape and fabric cover is reminiscent of the little Lenovo Smart Clock 2. PortalGo includes a 12MP camera and a screen with a resolution of 1,280×800 pixels.

Portal Go is basically an updated original portal with a battery and handle. It costs $ 199. The original portal is still in the lineup, with a low price of just $ 180 on Facebook’s online store. Portal Go earns points for portability, but I wonder why consumers can’t benefit any more from similarly priced tablets with a wide range of app stores like Amazon and Google Play.

In terms of specs, both Samsung Tab A7 and Amazon Fire HD 10 have better resolution than the portal (2,000×1,200 pixels and 1,920×1,200 pixels, respectively). The ability to download Amazon and Google smart home apps makes them work the same at home. The portal has 12MP superior cameras compared to the 8MP / 5MP and 5MP / 2MP cameras on the Tab A7 and Fire HD 10. The portal can stand on its own, but you’ve bought a Folio case for your tablet and you’re all set up too.

I asked Facebook why to convince someone to switch from a tablet to a portal. Facebook communications leader Lisa Auslen noted that the wide-angle pan camera and tuned audio make it more suitable for video calls than tablets, and the built-in Facebook assistant and Amazon Alexa features. Next, there is the household mode function.

“”[The] The portal is intended to be used as a shared device that can be used by everyone in the home. Tablets are actually designed as personal devices and are not typically used in a way that household members can rely on the availability of tablets, “said Alesund. By being shared and supporting multiple users, anyone can call or provide a more personalized experience. ”

The Portal Plus 14-inch display can be rotated horizontally or vertically.

Facebook Portal Plus (2nd generation)

The second-generation Portal Plus is more sophisticated than the original Portal Plus, but the screen is 14 inches smaller than the original 15.6 inch model. Maintain the $ 350 MSRP for the first generation Portal Plus.

You can use the same ultra-wide 12MP camera as Portal Go, but with an improved screen resolution of 2,160×1,440 pixels. The large screen of Portal Plus allows a gallery of 25 people to zoom in and can be manually rotated and tilted.

Notable features

Both new models can be tracked around the room using pan and zoom. This was a novel feature when the first portal came out, but now you can do it with the Echo Show 10. The new work-centric portal comes with new apps, such as the Calendar app, which can sync with Outlook or Google Calendar.

As with previous portals, you can say “Hey, Portal” to launch, make phone calls, and perform some other functions. You can also say “Alexa” to access Amazon’s Digital Assistant. Facebook has added an Alexa interface screen to these new models, so it’s not just about calling an assistant to show a blue wave indicator. This is a welcome improvement over the suppressed experience of the original portal.

Special effects features such as AR masks, AR games, and story time are still included. With the updated Watch Together feature, you can watch content with your friends on any device. Previously, Watch Together required a Portal to Portal call. Now you can access it with any combination of devices with messenger. Watch Together streams content from Facebook Watch, Facebook’s in-house studio.

The new household mode makes the portal a more manageable device for the whole family. You can choose an app to share with everyone and a contact that everyone in Messenger or WhatsApp can use to prevent a 4-year-old child from calling your boss.

The new portal will support more business features, including some conference call apps.

Who needs a Facebook portal?

Portals have been partially sold as accessories for remote workers since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. With multiple conference call platforms such as BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Workplace, Webex, and Zoom, Microsoft Teams will be available in December. The marketing of these new portals feels more like a company than an individual.

According to Facebook, businesses can buy these new smart displays in bulk through Facebook for Business. Facebook for Business turns your portal into a corporate device with features such as required password updates, remote wipes and reboots. Employees can use their Facebook Work account instead of their personal account.

Mika Collins, Head of Product Management at Portal, said: According to Collins, Portal Plus has a large screen, which could make it a more popular option for remote work. Portal Go helps children and others chat with friends and family when they move to another room.

During the pandemic, CNET talked to people who bought portal devices for older relatives. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, portal sales are growing, but the device isn’t widespread yet. According to Strategy Analytics, Facebook portal devices accounted for 1.1% of global shipments of smart speakers and displays in the second quarter of this year.

“Facebook’s biggest obstacle is likely to be that consumers are wary of Facebook monitoring Facebook and collecting more data than ever before. Consumers make Facebook a hardware / device company. You should consider not considering it, Jack Narcotta, senior industry analyst at Strategy Analytics for smart home services and devices.

Privacy questions remain

When Facebook debuted its original portal display in 2018, we reviewed them, but were reluctant to recommend anyone to buy. Cambridge Analytica’s data breaches were at the forefront of greater debate about privacy and how mega companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple operate on consumer data. Since the scandal, Facebook has faced continuous surveillance. Just last week, a new study of Facebook-owned Instagram’s negative impact on teens surfaced.

Still, Facebook hasn’t stopped digging deeper into product development. The collaboration between Ray-Ban and Facebook has created a new pair of camera sunglasses that feels like an ironic embrace of spy aesthetics.

On portal devices, Facebook includes privacy features. You can set a screen lock passcode for access control. You can tap to disable the microphone and camera, or use the physical camera shutter. A red light informs you that those privacy measures are in place.

There is encryption for WhatsApp calls, and Facebook’s Messenger app will soon apply end-to-end encryption to portal voice and video calls, but only to specified contacts and groups. Not providing end-to-end encryption by default for all calls and chats is an out-of-the-box warning signal.

Collins said customer concerns are “complex,” but the company listens to feedback while taking privacy and user safety “very seriously.” In 2019, Facebook temporarily suspended a human review of the audio after Bloomberg reported that the contractor was listening to a “Hey, Portal” clip to improve the software accuracy of the device. Portal users can turn off saving “Hey, Portal” interactions in the device settings or delete this data.

Playing Now: Look at this: Facebook’s expensive Portal Plus brings loved ones closer

3:05

Pre-orders for the portal will begin today and device shipments will begin on October 19th. You can pre-order the portal directly from Facebook or at retail stores such as Amazon.com and Best Buy in the US and Canada. The portal is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Given Facebook’s past and present privacy issues, we’re still wary of suggesting that the Facebook portal is a good addition to your home. Stay tuned for final thoughts on these new smart displays as we plan to see Portal Go and Portal Plus in the coming weeks.

Queenie Wong of CNET contributed to this report.

Queenie Wong of CNET contributed to this report.

