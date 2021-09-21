2021 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: How to pre-order





Amazon has officially removed the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite wrap prior to the company’s fall event on September 28, and is currently accepting pre-orders directly from retail giants. The new Kindle comes in three flavors: standard model (with or without ads), Signature Edition, and designed for kids. All versions of the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite will be available on October 27th. At this time, pre-orders are only accepted on Amazon, but please update this post at more retailers as they become available.

The new baseline Kindle Paperwhite is the 11th generation ad support model, starting at $ 140. Prices are $ 10 higher than their predecessors, but last-generation models have seen significant discounts in recent months. A full review will tell you if a higher price is justified, but a bigger screen, USB-C charging, longer battery life, adjustable color temperature, more attractive on paper There are improvements such as fast processor sound. Abandoning lockscreen ads costs an additional $ 20, and ad-free Paperwhite costs $ 160.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 11th generation, 8 GB)

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch E-Ink display with adjustable color temperature for night reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 water resistance, and finally a USB-C port.

The more expensive step-up layer is offered in the form of a new Kindle Paperwhite signature version. This model offers Qi wireless charging, a large capacity (for ebooks) of 32 GB of storage, and an optical sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s lighting according to ambient lighting conditions. This is a feature that was once reserved for Kindle Oasis. The ad-free Signature Edition is available for $ 190.

Kindle Paperwhite signature version (32GB)

The Premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers the same design and performance as the new base model, but with more storage, an automatic light sensor and Qi wireless charging. Also, it is only available in an ad-free configuration.

Finally, Amazon is offering a new Kindle Paperwhite for kids. A well-titled Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the same as the base model, but with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, giving kids access to a pile of children’s books and audiobooks. Kids models come with a 2-year warranty and a children’s cover and are available in 3 different designs. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids costs $ 160, the same as the standard ad-free Paperwhite model, with no ad support.

Amazon Paperwhite Kids

Amazon’s Children’s Paperwhite is the same as the new base model, but with the additional benefits of ad-free, a two-year hardware protection plan, a one-year Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three children’s covers. ..

