The HPs Specter x360 16 uses AI to make your video calls look attractive





HP manufactures some of the most gorgeous laptops you can buy, and its Specter line is the most beautiful of all. But the new Specter x360 16, 16-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop reverses that dynamic. Not only is this laptop beautiful, this laptop wants to beautify you.

At least that’s the idea. According to HP, the Specter x360 16 is the first 16-inch laptop with an integrated intelligent 5MP webcam, starting at $ 1,639. But that’s not all. It also comes with a program called, I love this name HP GlamCam. It’s not entirely clear what GlamCam does, but HP claims that one of its main features, Beauty Mode, touches the skin, teeth, and eyes during video calls. According to HP, the goal is to focus on what you’re saying, not on what you look like.

Of course, there are also very good reasons to oppose the spread of cosmetological filters. Beauty filters are available in many social media apps and have been popular for decades (although their use in real-time video is a recent advance). Some experts warn that social media adoption could contribute to the unrealistic standards of beauty for children and teens. On the other hand, this is a feature that Zoom itself has provided for over a year, and many adult workers have foretold as a savior during stressful times when it was difficult for many to prioritize priming. It is a function. .. (The Specter x360 16 as a premium workstation isn’t the type of laptop you’d expect to be used by too many kids.) This is certainly an interesting feature to test.

Do you want to be like these happy people? Image: HP GLAMCAM! Image: HP

GlamCam has autoframes (the camera keeps focusing on you when you get up and move around) and lighting compensation (indoor to outdoor). The laptop automatically locks when the camera sees you leave your desk, unlocks when you return, dims the screen when you’re looking away, and automatically if someone is behind you Add a blur.

Software aside, it’s worth noting that HP has 5MP webcams on some of its other high-end devices. I tried the $ 2,600 Elite Dragonfly Max and got better images than I would normally expect from a laptop webcam, but I didn’t see any tremendous quality improvements. However, it supports Windows Hello facial recognition and has a physical privacy shutter.

Its beauty. Image: HP

Webcams aside, the new Specter is offered in either nocturnal blue with celestial blue accents or nightfall black with pale brass accents. It has an aspect ratio of 16:10, a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, and a maximum UHD + OLED panel. HP’s first consumer notebook made from recycled CNC aluminum as part of the broader sustainability focus that HP has brought to many of its recent premium models. Internally, it comes with up to 11 generations of Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It will be available on the HP website in October.

