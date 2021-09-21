Why Goldman Sachs launched this ETF comparable to FAANG stock





Goldman Sachs believes people are overinvesting in big cap tech names like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google [FAANG] In the last decade, fat profits and stock prices have risen as technological advances explode.

To get investors to think beyond FAANG, investment banks have recently launched the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders ETF. As the name implies, it seems to invest in the next big winner of technology that has a true global exposure.

Yahoo Finance’s ETF portfolio manager, Soncho, said, “ We started our ETF strategy because we realized that there was a gap between our investor position and where we would see the most attractive returns in the next decade or so. I did. ” live. “For the past two decades, we’ve focused on the United States and megacap tech companies. We believe that innovation is at an important turning point where innovation is expanding beyond the United States and beyond its market capitalization. I am. “

Actively operated ETFs currently have 66 holdings and were selected by Goldman’s Fundamental Equity Team. The top five holdings include (in order of size) Marvell Technology, MercadoLibre, HubSpot, Workday, and Kingdee International. Nearly 80% of the sector’s weight is concentrated in information technology and telecommunications services.

Since its debut this month, ETFs have relatively outperformed the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Still, ETFs are unaffected by the market volatility seen this month. It has fallen by about 1.9% since its debut.

Goldman’s new ETF will compete directly with Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest ETF, the Ark Innovation ETF, for advanced tech-minded investors. Its worthy competitors aren’t lost at Goldman’s Cho.

The story continues

“We have a great deal of respect for Cathie Wood as an investor and the business she has built. We basically agree that investors need to be on the right side of the turmoil. But the way we approach this issue is very different from our competitors. Not only Ark, but first of all, we are more global. 50% of our investment is outside the United States. We believe we are in a unique position to leverage all the analysts in the world, and we focus on everything on the market. The limit is less than $ 100 billion. Many competitors have We’re very focused on small and medium-sized businesses, not all the cap strategies we have, ”explains Cho.

Brian Sozzi is an editor in general and an anchor for Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @ Brian Sozzi and LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube and reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-goldman-sachs-just-launched-this-etf-that-will-rival-faang-stocks-170441527.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos