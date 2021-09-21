WatchOS 8 is here: Apple Watch’s best new features





This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

Apple Watch is getting a big new update on Watch OS 8 with new workout options, messaging tools, and tips on what to expect before Apple Watch Series 7. It’s a free download for all Apple Watch owners using Series 3 and above. And it arrived with iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

To download the update, first make sure your iPhone is running iOS 15. As long as the watch’s battery level is 50% or more[設定]Go to[ソフトウェアアップデート]Choose. Leave your Apple Watch on the charger and wait for the update to download. Once you get the update, here are some of the best features to explore.

WatchOS 8 puts a portrait photo on your wrist

The new portrait watch face allows you to use portrait mode photos taken with your iPhone. First, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to Face Gallery. Find a portrait watch face,[追加]Tap to find the portrait photo you want to see on your watch.

Instead of displaying a still image, the clock uses photo segmentation data to separate the foreground and background. In other words, the time is displayed just behind the subject’s head, and when you raise your wrist or fidget with the digital crown, the subject also pops out.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

We’ve found that the distance between the foreground and the background is long, and there’s plenty of headroom above the subject, so it works best with photos where you can actually see the effect. Several complications are also supported, so you can also place factors such as battery level and heart rate on the watch face.

Another new feature on the Watch Face tab is the World Time option. You can see time around the world directly from your wrist across all 24 time zones.

AssistiveTouch is an amazing accessibility feature

In May, Apple announced the Assistive Touch, along with various accessibility features for the iPhone and iPad.

Even people who use only one arm can operate the Apple Watch by pinching or grasping their hands or wrists. The watch detects these movements, so you don’t have to touch the screen to operate the watch.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

It’s hard to explain how intuitive this is until you use it. Pinch your thumb and forefinger and the clock will move focus to navigate menu options. Double pinch recedes and crench is a tap action to select something on the screen. AssistiveTouch is also customizable, so you can set up double-clench actions to answer calls and display action menus. AssistiveTouch works with Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Better messaging tool

You will be able to use the Doodle Tool, Emoji Selector, or Dictation Options all from the same screen when sending a message. In addition, if you did to dictate a message, but it made a mistake in transcription, you can now select a word and use the digital crown to make corrections. That’s what I appreciate because my Australian accents often result in pretty interesting dictation errors.

As with the iPhone, you can send a GIF by selecting the magnifying glass icon and selecting it from the trend list or by searching for the desired GIF.

Apple Watch 7 has a full keyboard.

Screenshots / CNET contacts, find my app coming to WatchOS

The Contacts app is finally available on your wrist so you can edit, add, view and share without having to unplug your phone. Apple has also split the Find My app into two new apps, Find Mytems and Find Devices. They can do exactly what’s written on the can, ping items like AirTag, and find devices signed in with their Apple ID from their Watch.

WatchOS 8 also works with iPhone’s focus mode, so you can limit distractions or customize the mode so that only notifications from specific contacts or apps are interrupted. When you apply the mode on your iPhone, it will be set automatically on your watch. It is also considered wise to suggest a focus, such as asking you to turn on the mode when you start your workout. I need to spend more time in beta before it understands my usage pattern.

Two new training options-and mindfulness

There are two new workout types that you can track: Pilates and Tai Chi.Workout app with customized heart rate and motion algorithms[その他]Determine your efforts better than if you used options to trace these workouts. In addition to picture-in-picture mode, Apple’s Fitness Plus also has an additional workout filter.

Apple has also moved the Breathe app to the new Mindfulness app. In addition to animations that help guide your breathing, there is a Reflect app that displays prompts that help you focus your thoughts. I really like the new animations in The Mindfulness App and in a short amount of time using them I found them to help me focus my attention. The time spent reflecting will be displayed (along with your heart rate) in the iPhone Health app after each session.

Sleep tracking also adds respiratory rate to existing sleep indicators such as heart rate and sleep time. You can also check trends over time in the Health app on your iPhone.

Apple Apple Watch More flexibility for cyclists

In addition to automatic workout detection when riding a bike, cyclists can take advantage of bonuses such as automatic pause and resume options in WatchOS 8 so they don’t dig into their workout time when they’re not riding. In addition, fall detection now works when you ride your bike, so if your Apple Watch detects a fall, you can call emergency services to notify your emergency contacts. According to Apple, workout drop detection will take place later this year with WatchOS 8 updates from Series 4 onwards.

Other new workout features include an audible feedback queue. You can hear your workout milestones through your Apple Watch speakers, or by ear if you have Bluetooth headphones connected, such as when you close the activity ring.

Apple Watch Series 7.

Other Apple features in the wallet app

Apple wants you to throw away your physical wallet altogether and access everything from your wrist. By the end of the year, iOS 15 and WatchOS 8 will be able to store digital ID cards, such as driver’s licenses, in the wallet app. Hotel and office access keys can also be held digitally.

You can now digitize your driver’s license and save it in Apple’s wallet app.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 6 supports ultra-wideband (UWB) on car keys, so you can unlock your vehicle or launch it remotely without touching or tapping anything on your Apple Watch. .. It depends on the car manufacturer, and it will also roll out later in the year.

Currently playing: Watch this: Watch WatchOS 8 public beta first

10:04

Multiple timers with the option to label the timers using other WatchOS 8 Extra Siri. Supports apps that are always visible, such as maps, timers, and phones. The photo app can display memories and featured photos. In addition, you can now share photos directly from your watch via the Messages or Email app. The Home app allows you to control accessories for each room and send broadcast intercom messages from your wrist.

