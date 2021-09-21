According to Bank of America, this is the best “moonshot” green technology.





New green technologies will benefit many sectors and have the potential to help achieve global net zero emissions. This is the goal of US Climate Envoy John Kerry, who said it would be the biggest market transformation since the Industrial Revolution.

These green technology innovations, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), next-generation batteries, green mining, and marine technology, were part of the 14 “moonshot” technologies shown in recent Bank of America notes. ..

Other technologies consisted of 6G, brain computer interfaces, emotional artificial intelligence (AI), synthetic biology, immortality, bionic humans, eVTOL, wireless electricity, holograms, and metaverses. Overall, these technologies have a market size of over $ 6 trillion by 2030, according to BofA.

14 moonshot technologies for the future. (Source: BofA Global Research)

Researchers emphasized the accelerating pace of innovation and how some major turmoil has driven long-term trends over the last three decades. According to the report, since 1990, only 1.5% of all stocks have generated all net worth.

The mainstream use of any of these future technology ideas requires innovation, recruitment, and government support. On the contrary, the biggest risks to these technologies are delays in science and technology development, exorbitant costs, and government regulations that limit their application.

Carbon recovery and storage

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) recently reached a major milestone when the world’s largest facility for removing carbon directly from the air began operating in Iceland.

CCS can play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, UN agencies for assessing climate change use carbon capture in all modeled routes to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C. Countries that continue to fall below their climate targets at an early stage may need to increasingly rely on carbon removal later in the century.

By 2030, “CCS’s annual capital investment could be approximately $ 25 billion, or a cumulative investment of $ 100 billion. By 2040/2050, the cumulative investment would be 1″, according to a BofA report. It can be trillion dollars. ”

The Climeworks Orca Carbon Removal Plant was opened in Hellisheidi, Iceland on September 8, 2021 (Photo: Climeworks).

For the past 40 years, carbon capture after combustion has been the most widely used carbon removal technology. However, removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere after it has been emitted has proven to be far more costly and energy intensive than preemptively reducing emissions from renewable energy sources. , The technology is somewhat controversial.

The mechanism is as follows. At sources such as power plants and steel mills, the gas from combustion passes through a chemical solution that selectively filters carbon dioxide before it reaches the atmosphere. When the chemical sponge is saturated, heat is released and carbon dioxide is released and compressed into a liquid where it can be stored. It is often stored deep underground in saltwater aquifers and depleted oil reservoirs. In addition, after collecting up to 90% of carbon dioxide from power plants and industrial plants, alternative uses for carbon dioxide are being developed, such as fuels, fertilizers, enhanced oil recovery, and even carbonated beverages.

The advantage of carbon capture and storage as a climate solution and market opportunity is the presence of bipartisan policy support. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the main vote needed to pass the bipartisan infrastructure and the $ 3.5 trillion settlement bill, has expressed support for CCS. And the proposal to expand CCS tax credits and financing has already passed the Senate as part of its infrastructure plan.

In addition, CCS has received significant support from major oil companies such as ExxonMobil (XOM), which are facing the pressure to convert their business from fossil fuels.

That said, excessive reliance on CCS risks negating emission reductions if it gives fossil fuel companies permission to continue pouring global warming emissions into the air on coal, oil and gas projects.

Senator Joe Manchin speaks to his aide on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 as he leaves the Democracy Policy Luncheon in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Next generation battery

BofA analysts said that in the short term, battery improvements could improve the “practicality and applicability” of consumer electronics and mobility, and in the long term, utility-scale batteries would be energy. It states that it can meet the needs of higher power and longer duration to power the entire grid.

Promises of battery breakthroughs have failed in the past, but “the urgent need to meet increased demand, investment, and climate change goals is cost savings, improved energy density, and better. It can accelerate the feedback loop between value propositions, “the report said.

Xcel Energy representatives will check out the EV chargers on display at the Xcel exhibition at the Denver Motor Show in Colorado on Friday, September 17, 2021. (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

Key innovations in next-generation battery technology include advanced lithium-ion chemistry, material switching, all-solid-state batteries, structural batteries, supercapacitors, and large-scale future energy storage. Solving the challenges that current batteries face in one area, such as life, often involves trade-offs in other areas, such as weight and size.

In particular, with the spread of electric vehicles, improvements in lithium-ion batteries are especially required. For example, according to the BofA APAC EV Battery Team, demand for EV batteries is expected to grow 28 times above 2020 levels by 2030, and the EV battery market will grow from $ 21 billion in 2020 to 2030. It is expected to grow to $ 354 billion. ..

In addition to improving battery performance, scientists and engineers have learned how to make batteries with more materials and recycle metals to reduce the devastating impact of mining on the environment. I’m looking for it.

Battery technology under development. (Source: BofA Global Research)

Electric vehicles and their batteries require more minerals than combustion engines, and as EV market share grows, demand for rare minerals will increase. For example, between 2020 and 2040, the International Energy Agency expects demand for nickel and lithium to increase 40-fold.

Green mining

Advances in green mining are aimed at facilitating the production of batteries and other future technologies that will enable green transitions. As BofA analysts wrote, the transition from a carbon-intensive economy means becoming a metal-intensive economy.

Still, when it comes to mining the large amounts of raw materials needed, the environmental costs and costs to the community near the mining operation are not negligible. This has sought alternatives to extract metals and minerals from deep-sea mining, agricultural mining, wastewater mining, and asteroid mining.

Overall, the green mining market could reach $ 12.9 billion by 2024, according to estimates by Bloomberg and Markets and Markets. (The market size in 2019 was $ 9 billion.)

Phloemtus balgooyi Phloem Green sap is rich in nickel. (Photo: Antony van der Ent)

Deep sea mining is really “green” and to some extent controversial. Scientists and conservationists oppose deep-sea mining simply because it externalizes environmental costs to oceans and marine life.

Many of the other mining technologies are in the very early stages of research. A small Malaysian pilot site, for example, has begun testing the effectiveness of agriculture, which promises to grow metal on trees. Agriculture takes advantage of the innate ability of certain plants to absorb high levels of minerals from the soil.

Other early green mining technologies, such as wastewater mining, are developing methods to extract lithium from the briney wastewater discharged from desalination plants. Currently, this process can take up to 2 years and the yield of lithium from brine is less than 50%.

Also, according to BofA’s report, even if robots that mine distant asteroids as minerals seem exaggerated, NASA and the fast-growing deep space industry are looking for ways to mine the asteroid belt. I haven’t stopped. However, like space-related ones, this involves huge investments in the recovery and return of minerals.

Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company, holds a nodule lifted from the ocean floor in San Diego on June 8, 2021 (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Ocean Tech

The world’s oceans support many industries and jobs. And when it comes to renewable energy, the ocean is the world’s largest source of undeveloped energy, BofA said.

As the global population grows, so does the demand for marine resources. According to BofA, blue economy output could reach $ 3 trillion by 2030, which could be equivalent to the German economy in 2010.

However, the marine system can continue to be stressed by climate change, affecting the development of the marine industry and creating feedback loops that exacerbate meteorological effects. As a result, marine technology focuses on maintaining marine health as an important priority for new technologies and products.

One of the problems Oceantech wants to solve is to feed a growing population. By 2030, global fish consumption is expected to increase by 18% compared to 2018 levels. The development of marine aquaculture can restore marine ecosystems by cultivating fish in open-sea or onshore aquaculture tanks, allowing for more sustainable consumption of fish and shellfish.

French oyster farmer Ann Market is collecting oyster bags at an oyster farm off the port of Lastest in Arcachon Bay on December 1, 2020. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP via Getty)

Some marine aquaculture start-ups are not only developing ways to cultivate seaweed and crustaceans, but are also researching ways to create new markets for these products beyond health foods for climate changers. .. For example, biodegradable seaweed packaging can replace plastic packaging.

Another marine technology industry, precision fishing, uses advanced analysis to observe and measure the ocean to avoid overfishing. Analysts at BofA say they can use these tools to sustainably provide six times as much food, so they can keep and eat fish.

Companies such as Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) have already begun investing in ocean analytics and surveillance.

The ocean can also be a central source of renewable energy, as new technologies unleash the potential for tidal currents, ocean currents, waves, the sun, salt, thermal energy, and the energy behind winds. According to IRENA, Europe is at the forefront of offshore renewable energy agencies, with 70% of the world’s offshore capacity in the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Marine renewable energy projects could also be boosted by more ambitious climate targets, as in the EU Green Deal, which aims for 60 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050. I have.

