Halo Infinite has big team battles, two betas and more

Earlier this summer, developer 343 Industries basically hosted a beta version of Halo Infinite. This is the story of a man’s quest to fall in love with a computer. It was ridiculous. This week at Halo Waypoint, 343 details what’s being prepared for the second beta of Infinites (and, to a lesser extent, the December 8th game release). It sounds even wilder. Here is everything you can expect.

Big team battle! Big team battle!

Halo Infinite has known for some time that it has Big Team Battle, Halo’s classic large-scale competition mode. Now you know what it looks like in Infinite. Importantly, it features two teams of twelve players, a significant increase over the eight-man team that existed in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians. Vehicles and heavy weapons play an important role. And yes, you can play Big Team Battle Capture the Flag.

The intention was to capture that classic [Big Team Battle] Fernando Reyes Medina of the 343s said we are all moving at a pace we love, while increasing the chances of fun player engagement in all parts of the map.

Halo Infinites Big Team Battle will be available on the second weekend, not in beta.

There is no place to hide in the Behemoth. Image: 343 Industries

Some of the new big team battle maps look ugly.

During technical flights, you can play big team battles on the Fragmentation Map. Fragmentation is very similar to Valhalla, the classic map that first appeared in Halo 3 (and served as the background for several seasons of red and blue), based on its short appearance in the Halo Infinites E3 trailer. ..

Fragmentation is not the only large map. The worthy name Behemoth, in a dusty desert, looks like it doesn’t have much cover, but will host a big team battle, but only throughout the game (343 will change direction between now and next week). Unless).

Halo Infinite has more weapons than I tried last time.

The first run of Halo Infinites contained only 12 weapons. The second, fortunately, puts more into the mix. This week, 343 unveiled only one new one. It’s what I call an exiled shock rifle with a fierce look.

Yes: two sessions instead of one.

The first weekend is this next weekend starting on Thursday, September 23rd. The second weekend is the next weekend starting on Thursday, September 30th. To test the server capacity for the best possible concurrency (also known as see how the server survives a large number of players), 343 is between the configured windows. Open matchmaking only to. The schedule is the same for both weekends.

On Thursday, you can download the latest build and mess with non-competitive training modes such as weapon drills. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can play matchmaking from 1 pm to 5 pm and from 8 pm to midnight. (Weapon training, training, etc. can be done even outside business hours.) Monday flights end at 1:00 EST.

Read more: Why Halo Infinites bots behave like humans

The arena (Hello Standard 4v4 mode) will be playable on both weekends. You can choose to compete with other humans or with bots that look like shocking humans who made up the majority of the competition during the summer tech test. Big Team Battles feature three undefined modes that are scheduled only for the second weekend.

Yes, I have a grind.

Halo Infinite progression is defined by daily and weekly challenges in addition to the standard XP grind. Some of them look like cakes (win a quick play match or kill 10 enemies), while others are a bit more challenging (work on and command 3 enemy vehicles). When you complete all the weekly challenges, the so-called Ultimate Challenge will take place. It offers a rare cosmetic option upon completion.

