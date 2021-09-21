Happaning Aims for Video “Google Street View” – TechCrunch





A new startup called Happaning wants to make video a more immersive experience by allowing people to see the same event from multiple perspectives. Or, as co-founder and CEO Andrew Eniwumide says, it’s “Google Street View, but with video.” The company said that the unique technology that provides these multi-vantage point videos will not only ultimately introduce a new user experience for video, but also other issues with false information and counterfeiting, such as other validated perspectives. I think we can solve it. The same scene that can be used to confirm the facts of an attempt to mislead others through video editing.

However, some of the higher goals in this area go further.

The initial beta version of Happaning was announced today at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 as a Startup Battlefield “wildcard” and first introduces the concept of multi-vintage video, which is trademarked as “Vii Vid” technology. This is a system where users create video content using a mobile app and combine it with videos shot at the same time in the same place.

The system does not use blockchain technology to validate the video, but there are some similarities in the concept. Happaning borrows from the blockchain idea of ​​a decentralized network, where many sources contribute to something like a master ledger. However, in happening, a single node does not all have the same information as another node. In other words, one person’s video is different from another’s video. But together, they show a more complete truth about what happened at a given place and time.

The company has several technology-related features, including synchronizing multiple video streams and the user experience of swiping different video perspectives with the World Intellectual Property Organization locally in the UK, where the team is based. The concept is patented.

The first use of such technology is to record real-life events such as weddings, concerts, sporting events, protests, marches, or other events with more people attending. After recording with Happaning, you can swipe from one video to the next by tapping a marker in the video to see the same event from another angle or perspective. Imagine, for example, that you could swipe from a video shot behind a concert overlooking the stage to a front row video.

Eniwumide says he came up with the idea of ​​Happaning to solve the problem of how video is misused and misleading people. He points out that the issue is widespread throughout social media and reports that Facebook posts from the wrong source are six times more engaged than posts from reputable news sites. I’m pointing out.

“As time went on, storytelling media became more and more sophisticated and 360-degree videos were available. But what we see in the videos is that they are abused and It’s the fact that it’s been inadvertently edited, prejudiced, and even exposed to deepfake, “says Eniwumide. He imagined that an app that could make sure that the video content hadn’t changed and was actually happening where it was claimed could be useful.

“We like to think of it like Google Street View, but we use video,” continues Eniwumide. “That is, you may be recording a video and someone else is recording it in your local area. These video feeds are synchronized by time, place, audio and visual cues.”

Then the viewer can swipe in the direction they want to move. This is the same as being able to move in different directions in Google Street View and see things from other angles and vantage points.

At launch, the focus is on livestreamed video, but beyond that, startups want to evolve IP into a more technical standard and provide a way to export and publish video elsewhere. thinking about. The debut version of Happaning is a very MVP and technology demo, and the overall user interface and experience doesn’t seem to be fully developed at this time. However, we expect the app to be free to use, have a long-term plan for the subscription tier, and provide traction.

Eniwumide has over 12 years of experience as a software developer and chief consultant at UK engineering companies such as Detica and BAE Systems. He includes CFO Leslie Sagay, CMO Joanna Steele, CTO Colin Agbabiaka, and AJA desanya working on infrastructure. However, most teams aren’t working full-time at startups at this time.

Happaning aims to raise a total of 219,500 pre-seed funding with 3 million pre-valuations and 500,000 seeds with 4.5 million pre-valuations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/21/happaning-aims-to-be-a-google-street-view-for-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos