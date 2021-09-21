Xoogler, a community of over 10,000 former Google employees and investors, mint the first ever NFT | Your Money





Xoogler, a global community that counts more than 10,000 former Google employees as members helping each other in the startup ecosystem, has announced the launch of its first NFT collection through Rally. The NFT will give owners priority access to future Xoogler Demo Days, starting with the Xoogler Demo Day Blockchain II on November 11, 2021. XooglerDemoDays is a series of events where early-stage startups, led by former Google founders, market their projects to the group. Of over 100 top investors. The first Xoogler Demo Day was held in 2016 at Google’s Mountain View headquarters.

The Xoogler community has been a hub for former Google employees interested in entrepreneurship since it was founded in 2015 with a focus on drinks hosted around Google I / O. We hold more than 300 meet-ups and formal events each year, have an active Slack group, and invest in each other’s ventures with more than 2,000 investors, either directly or through the Xoogler Fund and Investment Syndicate. Christopher Fong, founder of Xoogler, has invested in more than 60 companies in our community since its inception and has brought many exits and unicorns.

The latest Demo Day, hosted by Xoogler, was attended by 14 start-ups and over 200 investors.

We wanted a way to thank and thank volunteers, startups and investors. We have created a unique 3D NFT that reflects the value of the community and our common roots. NFTs feature rockets that fly into space in honor of the idea of ​​moonshots. We also included Stan, a well-known dinosaur on Google’s campus, to call attention not to be irrelevant. Kushagra Shrivastava, advisor and co-founder of Xoogler Investment Syndicate, was excited to build value and community with the entrepreneurs and investors of this elite group.

Some of the most prominent startups, the crypto ecosystem, pitched the company during Xoogler’s demo day and other meetups. Includes $ 1 billion projects such as Solana, FalconX and OpenSea. Recent investor participants include Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Gray Rock investors.

Each participant on Xooglers’ latest blockchain demo day in July will receive an NFT. You can use this NFT to give priority access to future Xoogler Demo Day events, including the November Demo Day Blockchain II. The Xoogler community’s NFT collection is created through Rally, the leading crypto platform for creators. NFTs are cast on Ethereum’s RLY sidechain, allowing them to be cast and traded without high gas charges or intensive energy consumption. Kevin Chou, co-founder of Rally and managing partner of SuperLayer Labs, is an advisor to the Xoogler community.

I participated in many demo days, both as a founder and as an investor, Mr. Chow said. Xooglers Demo Day presents some of the world’s most innovative and exciting projects. It’s that fitting that their community employs some of the most exciting technologies emerging today to build and create value. I was excited to welcome them into the RLY ecosystem.

Chous’s new crypto venture studio, SuperLayer, has set up and launched a tokenized consumer application built on the RLY network.

To view the Xoogler NFT collection, go to nft.rally.io.

About Xoogler.co

Xoogler.co is a group of Google alumni who have come together to help each other to advance our ambitions in the startup ecosystem. The Xoogler.co community is made up of startup founders, early team members, angel investors, VCs and mentors. For more information, visit xoogler.co and angel.co/xooglers to join over 2,000 investors and support former Google founders.

About the rally

Rally is a crypto platform that enables creators and artists to launch their own digital currencies and NFTs to build a sustainable and independent economy with their fan community. Rally provides creators with the ability to leverage digital assets on the blockchain to monetize through fans who buy and use social tokens, NFTs and crypto reward systems. Fans can take advantage of unreleased content, private communities, behind-the-scenes passes, early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise and more while demonstrating their loyalty with their favorite creator’s coins.

