Google Acquires Manhattan’s St. John’s Terminal Office Redevelopment for $ 2.1 Billion





Google plans to open a new office at 550 Washington Street in 2023. The office will secure the company’s 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus in Manhattan. (Rendering by courtesy of COOKFOX Architects)

Google, New York City, has announced plans to acquire St. John’s Terminal, an ongoing 1.3 million-square-foot office redevelopment in Manhattan. This fixes the search engine giant Hudson Square campus. Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) plans to purchase the development site for 550 Washington Street, which the company signed a lease in 2018, for about $ 2.1 billion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is exercising purchase agreements with landlords and developers, an owned group of Toronto-based Oxford Property Group and CPP Investments. The journal also cites data from research firm Real Capital Analytics and reports that the deal is the sale of the most expensive single US office building since the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic. This sale is also one of the most expensive single office properties in US history.

Google plans to open an office in 550 Washington by mid-2023.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company expects to operate its offices with a flexible hybrid approach to the concept of working in the office and at home, but Google is collaborating and building communities. He states that it is still important to get together in person for this. Part of our future.

Transactions at St. John’s Terminal are expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The former freight facility has been redesigned into a sustainable office building with multiple outdoor open spaces to connect to the surrounding Hudson Square area and the 600-foot waterfront along the Hudson River. COOKFOX Architects incorporates elements of nature and designs office buildings based on the principles of biocompatibility, including the direct and indirect interaction of properties and their tenants with nature.

The 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus will serve as the New York headquarters for the Googles Global Business Organization, which includes a sales and partnership team. Google’s cluster of owned and rented offices in Hudson Square and Chelsea make up the largest office presence outside of its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

In addition to 550 Washington, Google’s Pier57 project along the Hudson River will soon be completed. This property includes Google-occupied office space, public food halls, community spaces, galleries, the city’s largest public rooftop space, and educational and environmental programs run by the Hudson River Park Trust.

Google currently employs 12,000 people in New York City. With the expansion of Hudson Square, the company expects to increase its workforce to 14,000.

Google’s share price closed at $ 2,774.39 per share on Monday, September 20, up 94% from $ 1,430.14 the previous year.

John nelson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rebusinessonline.com/google-to-acquire-st-johns-terminal-office-redevelopment-in-manhattan-for-2-1b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos