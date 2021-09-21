Bringing innovation to farms and food





President BidenJoe BidenHouse clears a bill that provides veterans with adjustments to their living expenses. TheMoneyDems dares to vote for GOP shut down, default. Innovation in the American economy. He should start with agriculture, primarily by reducing taxpayer subsidies that protect oligopoly.

Our farm and food are managed by a chunky corporate giant. From 1988 to 2015, four biotechnology companies increased their total share of the corn seed market from 50% to 85%. The largest four meat packers have increased their stake in cattle slaughter to 85%. Only four giants control 70% of pork production, and the four largest pesticide manufacturers control 57% of the industry. This trend also applies to grocery retailers and manufacturers of livestock medicines and farm equipment, which have been significantly integrated over the last 25 years.

The concentration of these companies puts pressure on farmers with high prices for seeds, machinery and fertilizers, and again squeezes growers when they try to sell their crops. By destroying the true market, they hurt consumers and cause overcharging of 30 percent of chicken. The focus of Big Ag’s single cultivation is to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the variety of food options. Our current farm and food system also allows 815 million people to become hungry and 2 billion to become overweight Orobes. With 20% of all deaths worldwide, debilitating diseases such as diabetes, cancer and osteoporosis are due to malnutrition.

Agriculture is still the least digitized of all companies, as there is little competition. GPS mapping has been available for decades, but only about half of the large corn and soybean farmers in the United States have such a system in place and variable to target fertilizer and herbicide application. Less than 20% use speed technology. The tech industry spends 31% of its budget on research and development, pharmaceutical companies spend 19%, while food companies allocate less than 1%.

Still, we live in an era of rapid technological progress across many economic sectors. Sophisticated sensors collect vast amounts of high-resolution data that high-performance computers decipher to provide real-time insights and predictions. Autonomous machines perform complex tasks fast and accurately, and gene editors allow organisms to delay chronic diseases. Former CEO of Google and Novell, Eric Schmidt, calls the fundamental convergence, state-of-the-art computation, and advanced engineering of this data a radically evolving super-evolution. Transforms a wide range of industries irreparably. Reflecting what was seen in agriculture, he added that innovation allows start-ups to move faster than existing ones, resulting in very agile and powerful companies.

Competitive entrepreneurs looking for opportunities to profit through innovation are finally bringing super-evolution to the agricultural sector. In 2020, Ag-tech innovators raised more than $ 30 billion in direct venture investment, up 35% year-on-year. Switzerland-based bankUBS predicts that ag-tech sales will reach $ 700 billion by 2030.

Those innovators show width and depth. Entrepreneurs grow their products vertically in warehouses in big cities near consumers. Biochemists make meat from stem cells and plants and donate proteins without slaughtering animals. Engineers deploy drone-based and ground-based sensors to assess and apply the water and nutrients needed by individual plants, reducing the need for irrigation and fertilizer. Robotics send autonomous machines to pick fruits, pick weeds, reduce annoyance and reduce the need for toxic herbicides. The chef uses a 3D printer to create a nutritious and creative meal.

Biden believes that competition results from government payments to small meat and poultry processors, but today’s Agtech entrepreneurs favor private sector investment over politically determined subsidies. increase. If anything, innovators are federal insurance and crop support programs that allow politicians to simply stop undertaking the healthiest foods and most polluted farm practices, protect intellectual property, and subsidize the status quo to slow competition. I want to reform. They know that the dissolution of megacorporations is difficult and takes time at best, but antitrust provisions can thwart anti-competitive practices and centralize mergers. Simply put, innovators want the opportunity for government programs to compete without competing for an oligopoly advantage.

One of the useful government investments is in rural infrastructure to make mobile networks available to farmers and ranchers as well as city dwellers. About one-third of rural Americans lack access to broadband, while only 2 percent of urban people. However, many of the innovations currently being brought to farms rely on advanced sensors, computers, and controls that rely on broadband communications.

Agricultural entrepreneurs are attracting investment and winning markets, primarily because of the technological lag in the food and agriculture sectors. Today’s confluence of advances in computers, sensors, robots, machine learning, and more allows fast-moving agricultural destroyers to thrive. These visionaries and their funders increasingly believe that Big Ags can overcome the slow-moving oligopoly. They also recognize that the magnitude of our challenge to double food availability and reduce pollution requires creative thinkers and actors. To drive innovation, Biden needs to stop the government from discouraging entrepreneurs and accept the turmoil that is currently competing on farms and food.

Richard Munsonis is the author of several books, most recently Tech to Table: 25 Innovators Reimagining Food. He also writes behind-the-scenes biography of Jacques Cousteau, an undersea explorer and filmmaker, the history of electricity, and how parliamentary budgets spend taxpayers’ money. He was previously Senior Director of the Environmental Defense Fund and Senior Vice President of Recycled Energy Development (RED). He also previously coordinated the Northeastern Midwest Parliamentary Union and the Senate Union, a bipartisan caucuses that carry out policy research and bills on topics, including environmental issues. Follow him on Twitter: @dickmunson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/573244-bring-innovation-to-farms-and-food The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos