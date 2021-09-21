The pink iPhone 13 is real, but I liked fan art better than the Apple version





Apple’s new pink iPhone 13.

Apple

It was only a matter of time before the wonderful algorithm of the sky connected the topic of Millennial Pink and the iPhone in a capitalist marriage. The iPhone 13 lineup is finally here. After seeing Apple’s virtual announcement event, which saw the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch 7 and the new iPad, the Internet was excited about the phone’s expanded storage options (up to 1TB). It is crowded. !! ), Battery life, camera upgrades, etc. But what I’m most excited about is the new color, specifically the pink iPhone 13 of the collective internet dream.

This fan art rendering of the pink iPhone 13 was posted on Instagram before it was spread on Twitter by word of mouth.

@ aliartist3d

All the tweets about the Balloon Gum Pink iPhone 13 started with an Instagram post. Artist and Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali specializes in 3D modeling and rendering (mainly the iPhone), with photos showing a very beautiful pink iPhone surrounded by other pink Apple accessories (AirPods, AirPods Max, iPhone). Posted in February. case). “Should we start looking at these colors more often?” Caption said.

Then, on May 5, a Twitter account called Peng Phones became enthusiastic when tweeting without procuring the same photo, calling it the “Rose Pink” iPhone 13 Pro Max Rendering, a December 2021 color option. I made fun of the release date. (Subsequent tweets from the same account also include the November 2021 release of the “Pink,” “Rose Pink,” and even “Rose Gold Pink” iPhones.) Over 40,000 good tweets We got over 30,000 retweets and triggered a search for “Pink iPhone 13”. Spike. The photo was subsequently removed from the tweet due to copyright infringement.

Many of Twitter’s reactions were skeptical.

Sick Sick person edits a pink iPhone and makes it viral as Apple actually sold it

Sweet thanks () (@ s0fthunny) May 7, 2021

But nonetheless, many Twitter responses expressed hope (or at least a surrender to capitalism, which could be interpreted as a purchase intent). “Capitalism is bad, but the pink iPhone is very sexy,” one tweeted. Another tweeted a “manifest” between the two candle emojis, using images from the pink Nintendo Switch as well as the pink iPhone 13.

Another rendering of the pink iPhone that was spinning around Twitter.

@itsleighchan

This rumor was definitely an iPhone wishlist item, as the original creator of the image said it was created for fun. But that didn’t stop us (and social media aesthetics) from wondering about its relevance anyway. Can Apple actually realize a pink iPhone? Yes, I understand. Check out the official iPhone 13 color options below.

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini Color: Starlight MidnightBluePinkProduct Red iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Color: SilverGraphiteGoldSierra blue

The alleged release date (see the official release date for the iPhone 13 here) and the authenticity of the color names tweeted by Peng Phones have not been originated or supported by a prominent leaker with a solid Apple leak track record. It was very difficult to guarantee. The photo of the tweet was just fan art. But what was right for the Twitter account was the fact that Apple would announce different colors for the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini phones than the 13 Pro and Pro Max. This isn’t all that surprising, as Apple changed colors in the iPhone 12 lineup last year as well.

Tim Cook at the Apple event in September 2021.

Screenshot / CNET

Read more: Why the iPhone 13 Mini will be Apple’s last Mini

What is the probability that the pink iPhone 13 will be released in 2021? They weren’t terrible. First, it’s probably not the first time Apple has released a pink iPhone. The iPhone 5C, released in 2013, was sold in pink. The 2018 iPhone XR was sold in coral and the 2015 iPhone 6S in rose gold. Since then, pink has been a popular color in the high-tech industry. Just this February, Samsung also released its flagship Galaxy S21 phantom pink and phantom violet models. It has a more metallic luster than the rendering of iPhone 13.

Apple’s purple iPhone 12 was announced in April with an array of colorful iMacs.

Sarah Tew / CNET

And Apple released a new purple option for the iPhone 12 in the spring. This is another bone thrown at the aesthetic crowd. In fact, Apple also unveiled a redesigned iMac at the April event. It is available in a variety of throwback colors to match the company’s iridescent logo. One of those iMac colors, as you can imagine, is pink.

The pink iMac was unveiled at Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April.

Screenshot / apple

Apple typically swaps colors for one iPhone from generation to generation, leaving the rest consistent. As a result, the candy-colored pink pop could always kick out the iPhone 12’s deep blue or mint green.

Apple has certainly fulfilled our wish for the pink iPhone 13 (the color name is literally “pink”), but the shades aren’t as bold as the original Instagram renders. Can I call it Balloon Gum Pink? No way, based on Apple’s marketing image. According to CNET’s Patrick Holland, pink is so pale that it looks almost white under certain lighting. But millennial pink? Maybe. Still, even if the fan art looks better, no one can argue that the pink iPhone symptom wasn’t technically realized. But if you’re still disappointed with the subdued pastel colors, you can always buy a pink phone case.

