Google announces DevOps report results and discovers increased use of public cloud





Google released the results of its Accelerate State of DevOps report on Tuesday, finding that respondents using hybrid or multi-cloud are likely to exceed their organization’s performance goals by 1.6 times.

Survey elite performers deploy 973 times more often than poorly performing people, lead times to deployment 6,570 times faster, change failure rates three times lower, and recover from incidents in the event of a failure. The time is 6,570 times faster.

Google has been working on this report for seven years and has contacted more than 32,000 experts worldwide in the last few years.

Dustin Smith, research leader on Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team, said the study continues to show that software delivery and operational performance excellence drives organizations’ performance in technology transformation. ..

“This year we also looked at SRE best practices, secure software supply chains, quality documentation, and the impact of multi-cloud, while last year we gained a deeper understanding of how it affected the team’s culture and burnout. We did, “says Smith.

“Based on key findings from previous Accelerate State of DevOps reports, deployment frequency, change lead times, and mean time to recovery to classify teams into elite, high, medium, and low performance based on software delivery. We’ve used four metrics again. Restore and change failure rates. This year, elite performers continue to accelerate the pace of software delivery, increasing lead times for changes from less than a day to less than an hour. I found out. “

Smith asked respondents to assess their ability to meet or exceed reliability goals and found that teams with varying degrees of delivery performance would get better results if operational performance was also a priority. I did.

Smith added that this year, 1,200 working professionals from different industries around the world shared their experiences with researchers.

More than half of all respondents said they were using public clouds, an increase of 5% compared to 2019, and an additional 21% said they were deploying multiple public clouds. About 21% said they used a data center or on-premises solution instead of the cloud, and 34% said they used a hybrid cloud.

Studies show that users with hybrid and multi-cloud are 1.6 times more likely to exceed their organization’s performance goals than non-users with deployment frequency, change lead times, recovery times, and changes. It turns out that it is 1.4 times more likely to be superior in terms of points. Failure rate and reliability.

One in four respondents said they used multiple cloud providers for their unique benefits, the second most common reason being availability.

Nearly 75% of respondents are using on-demand self-service, up 16% from 2019, 74% are using extensive network access, up 14% from 2019.

How the team implements cloud services is also a key focus of the report, and researchers have found that elite performers are 3.5 times more likely to meet all the important NIST cloud characteristics.

“Only 32% of respondents who said they were using cloud infrastructure agreed or strongly agreed that they met all five key characteristics of cloud computing defined by NIST. Overall, the use of NIST’s cloud computing characteristics has increased by 14-19%, showing the greatest increase in rapid resilience, “the study found.

“ 73% of respondents use resource pooling, up 15% from 2019, 77% of respondents use rapid elasticity, up 18% from 2019, 78% of respondents measure Using the service, it increased by 16% from 2019. Analysis of the results shows that teams with these latest operational practices are 1.4 times more likely to report better SDO performance and better business outcomes. We found evidence that it was 1.8 times more likely to report. “

More than half of all respondents say they use some SRE practices. A Google study found that teams could benefit from increased use of SRE practices, regardless of performance.

High-quality documentation is also important, and reports show that teams with higher document quality are 2.4 times more likely to improve software delivery and operational performance.

Also, teams with good documentation are 3.8 times more likely to implement security practices, 2.4 times more likely to meet or exceed reliability goals, 3.5 times more likely to implement site reliability engineering practices, and cloud. It’s 2.5 times more likely to be fully utilized.

According to the report, continuous testing and continuous integration are also indicators of success. Trunk-based development is also important, and elite performers who have achieved their reliability goals are 2.3 times more likely to use it.

Google researchers have found that maintaining a database is very important, and that elite performers are 3.4 times more likely to perform database change management than their poorly performing counterparts.

Observability was cited as another indicator of separating elite performers from other performers. Teams that successfully achieve their reliability goals are 4.1 times more likely to use a solution that incorporates observability into the overall state of the system.

In this study, it takes time to note that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a big difference in the way teams work. Almost 90% of respondents work from home, and only 20% said they had worked at home before the pandemic began.

“Respondents who worked from home for a pandemic experienced burnout more than respondents who stayed in the office (a small portion of the sample). A comprehensive team with a reproductive culture during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was half as likely to experience a burnout, “Smith added, adding that security is also an important part of the investigation.

“Security can no longer be considered later. To build a secure software supply chain, it must be integrated at every stage of the software development life cycle. Elite performers who have achieved or exceeded their reliability goals We were twice as likely to shift security practices to the left. We implement security practices early in the software development life cycle to deliver reliable software quickly and safely. “

