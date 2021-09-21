Five-star conference lab highlights service sector innovation





On the final day of the 2021 Five Star Conference, there will be two additional education labs, a service technology lab, and a foreclosure lab. Both labs come when the servicer predicts volume inflows, as the exit for tolerance is increasing.

Teams had to pivot at the beginning of the pandemic, and that move made technology that required automation of the workforce from home essential. The Five Stars Servicing Tech Lab, co-sponsored by National General Lender Services and Sagent, brought together mortgage service technology leaders to discuss key points, areas of innovation, and how to meet the needs of current and future borrowers.

Lab Director Alex McGillis, Senior Director of Product Development | Quicken Loans’ answer first appeared, discussing the role that technology played in the market and the progress that is taking the lead in the services sector.

Innovation makes simple things better, McGillis said.

Next to the stage, Housing Services President and Free Mortgage Correspondent EVP David Sheeler gave a keynote speech, “Headwinds and Opportunities: The Current State of the Industry.” A sense of normality and the housing market offer opportunities for further growth.

Without the data, we only have opinions, Sealer said. Some people are stuck in tolerance with all the loss mitigation tools available today.

In the first panel of the day, “Necessity is the Mother of Invention: Advances in Innovation,” lessons learned in the aftermath of a pandemic, which technical solutions work and which solutions meet expectations. We discussed if it wasn’t there.

Panel moderator Ravi Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Auction.com, welcomed panelist Yvette Gilmore, SVP of Services for Product Strategy by ServiceLink. James Vinci, CTO of Selene Finance. Then Nick Caruso, SVP of Control Tower with a Service Mac, went on stage to share his experience over the past year.

Gilmour says the video is essential for meeting the new ServiceLink team over the past year. You need to watch your colleague in the video to form that relationship. You need to make a connection with that person on the other side. One of the most fun things to get out of the pandemic is strengthening your team. As an industry, we face this challenge.

Some servicers have stated that they can hold meetings anytime, anywhere, resulting in a deadlock and reduced productivity after the meeting.

If you live in a conference nightmare, you can’t achieve anything, Caruso said. You need to meet in the middle and find something in common.

Despite the increase in technology options, we are still a people-to-people industry, Vinci said.

This panel was followed by a discussion entitled “Next Generation: Bridging the Gap to the Digital Mortgage Process.” More features leap digital to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers, from streamlining processes to improving outreach options, predicting consumers at risk of default, and reducing turn times. I’m letting you.

Panelists included David Doyle, Sagent and Joe Vaughan’s EVP Sales & Business Development, Rushmore Loan Management Services SVP, and returning David Sheerer, moderated by Zach Gulick, Vice President of Business Services at Aspen Grove Solutions. ..

The digital mortgage journey must begin with a conversation, Gulick said when he began the dialogue.

When the problem of adapting to change arose, Sealer replied, omission is action. If you don’t do anything, you have already decided to do nothing.

Vaughn says smart servicers have a competitive advantage if they have the opportunity.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning evolve, more and more servicers are adopting this technology to meet customer demands, but panelists say it’s not always a 100% automated process. ..

According to Doyle, end-to-end processes cannot be 100% automated because somewhere in the process always requires human hands.

The foreclosure lab, co-sponsored by Altisource and Global Strategic, prepared attendees on how the industry could prepare for unpredictable months ahead. Headed by Lab Director Travis Britsch, General Manager of Hubzu’s Marketplace for Housing Crisis 2.0? The upcoming challenge preparation panel has started things.

How do industry leaders maintain quality of service in a suspended sector that has lost workers but is facing increased workflows and the aftereffects of a long grace period? The Housing Crisis 2.0 Panel brought together experts in the most respected subject areas of default services to review pre-pandemic best practices and the implications and implications of pandemic-related overlays. Chaired by Caren Castle, Senior Mortgage Services Attorney at A Law Corporation’s The Wolf Firm, the panel featured a cross-section of service professionals, including John Dunnery, Vice President of Government Loan Services at Community Loan Servicing LLC. Freddie Mac’s Mortgage Service Policy House director Bengotheim. Amy Numan, FVP, Director of Late Misconduct, Foreclosure and Bankruptcy at Flagstar Bank. David Zielesch, Director of National Foreclosure Operations at Altisource.

Keeping track of a complex network of federal, state, and local regulations can be difficult, even in the best of circumstances. Foreclosure Labs Rules and Regulations: State updates discuss real-world recent examples with industry experts. It was moderated by Stephen Hladik, chair of Legal League 100 and partner of Hladik, Onorato & Federman LLP, and panelists included Jane Bond, managing partner of the FL proceedings with McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC. George Lane, Chief Legal Officer at Auction.com; Elizabeth Squire, Account Management Director for Safeguard Properties. Marissa Yakar, Managing Attorney for the Paget Law Group.

The lab ended with property management for the Nobody Home: Industry on Pause session. With many vacant properties available for the past 18 months, this session discussed the biggest concerns of those who are tasked with and responsible for maintaining them. Schneiderman and Shermans Neil Sherman led a panel featuring Cyprexxs Adam Palmer, General Manager of Property Protection Division. MCS SVP Tracy Hagar; AVP, High Risk, Protects Investor Compliance Steve Meyer; and Flagstars AVP, Manager-Investors Claim Property Conservation, Micole Booker. Some panelists said the idea that real estate would be abandoned for 18 months would keep people in the industry awake at night.

And foreclosures would affect mortgage pros beyond the default space, they said. Sherman pointed out that the start of foreclosure does not necessarily lead to the end of foreclosure, which ultimately affects the origin of the industry.

But he said the start would encourage something. They may prompt you to submit a refinancing, or start a short-term sale and / or a traditional sale. What was currently off the market during the Moratorium is fair enough to join the market due to the situation. Our view is that a significant amount of it can be seen.

