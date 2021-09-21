Quantic Dream loses defamation proceedings on allegations of abuse and another winner





Screenshot: Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream is the creator of bad games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, and has recently defamed two French newspapers that co-issued allegations of illegal proceedings against individuals in the company in 2018. I filed a lawsuit. Currently, the court has ruled both. Opposite the developer’s approval, seemingly the same standard.

On September 9, Quantic Dream won a defamation proceeding against the French newspaper Le Monde, despite very strange public behavior. However, he also lost other defamation proceedings against another French publication, Mediapart. This is especially strange given that the work in question was a collaboration between Le Monde, Mediapart and Canard PC. All three stories about alleged abuse in Quantic Dream were published simultaneously based on a joint report. Quantic Dream sued Le Monde and Mediapart, but Canard PC did not.

In 2018, Le Monde, Mediapart, and Canard PC each released works claiming various abuses at Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream. These include widespread sexual harassment, serious crunches, racist remarks by executives (including studio founder David Cage himself), and allegations of the existence of a truly strange and offensive Photoshop employee. It was. In response to these allegations, Quantic Dream stepped on and filed a defamation proceeding, claiming that the allegations were a completely unfounded attack.

Mediapart won the proceedings against the developers by demonstrating good faith reporting practices. This means that the claims and reporting practices for Quantic Dream reported by Mediapart have been verified in court. This is a very bad view for companies trying to get rid of allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, the court ruled that Le Monde failed to fulfill its burden of proof. This is due to the French Union publication Solidaires Informatiques claiming that Le Monde did not want to disclose anonymous sources to the courts.

G / O media may receive fees

Establishing the truth in a French defamation case can be more difficult as it is notorious. You must not only prove that what you are saying is true, but also prove that you had all the relevant evidence at the time of publication. All this burden lies with the defendant. By refusing to disclose the source to the court, Le Monde may not have been able to prove that the information was provided verifiable, even if it was true.

This means that by practicing basic journalistic ethics, the publication can be convicted of defamation. This is not uncommon. Despite the ability to break very important stories, such as fraud in Quantic Dream, relying on anonymous procurement is risky and may be vulnerable to defamation proceedings. there is.

However, it is important to put this loss in context. The claim to Quantic Dream has not proven to be true. Le Monde seems to have lost due to a procedural issue. In fact, Mediaparts’ successful defense only adds credibility to its claim to Quantic Dream.

In addition, French courts are built on written law rather than priorities as in the United States and the United Kingdom. In the United States, the High Court ruling set the standard for future proceedings, but in France it is not. Instead, judges act mostly on the wording of the law. This does not mean that the case does not affect later decisions, but its effectiveness is much more limited. Thankfully, this loss does not provide a legal basis for future harassment of journalists, but it can make other companies bold in defamation proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/detroit-dev-quantic-dreams-wins-lawsuit-without-actuall-1847716375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos