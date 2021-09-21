X4i.org Tech Directory presents 1,500 solutions in the $ 2.9 trillion US social impact market





X4Impact celebrates its first anniversary and provides insights to drive innovation in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Kirkland, WA, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Social Innovation’s market intelligence platform, X4 Impact, celebrates its first anniversary with the milestone of bringing 1,500 technology products and services to its online directory. This announcement will be made during the 76th UN General Assembly to support the Act4SDGs campaign. X4Impact’s technology directory, combined with a rich set of research tools from 500 million data points, aims to improve efficiency and maximize impact in the US non-profit sector.

x4i.org has over 1,500 technical solutions available to nonprofits and socially influential organizations

X4Impact currently brings together the widest collection of social technology solutions in one place to make it easier for nonprofits in need of digital transformation and mission-critical technology tools. It also serves as a funder, such as private capital investors and philanthropic donors, who are interested in permanently supporting technology.

Shelly Kurtz, co-founder and CMO of X4 Impact, said: Invite social innovators to make x4i.org your research engine. “

In addition to the Technology Solutions Directory, X4Impact provides data and advisory services to organizations looking to create and extend technologies for the public good or apply new approaches to social impact. increase. X4Impact has helped countless nonprofits, academic institutions, and innovations pave the way for research-based impact.

“The X4i team guides us through a process of discovery that transforms our ability to grasp the evil issues from the higher education sector and unleash the greater potential of mission delivery for diversity, justice and sustainability. “It was,” said George Zeno of the Pacific Ocean at Lutheran University. “The team has sparked innovation for the university community, who are eager to learn how to coordinate resources, talents, social capital and privileges to have a collective impact locally and globally.”

X4 Impact’s data and insights have also made a difference in The Ability Challenge, an organization dedicated to redefining the improvement of special education. “They gave me valuable thought partnerships, relevant data, and information to make important decisions that will drive the future of our programming and models,” said Sarah Sandelius, founder of The Ability Challenge. Adds. “In addition, I now have a strong pitch deck and action plan to realize that vision for the future.”

One way X4 Impact supports innovators is to focus on individual areas of influence, including plant-based textile technology and materials science giants Footprint, Inc-sponsored, Responsible Consumption and Production, and UN SDG 12. Creating a guessed interactive report.

X4Impact has produced 20 special reports for the US non-profit sector. 500 million data points are analyzed each month to democratize access to insights in the social impact sector.

Overview of the Nonprofit Sector X4 Impact features a comprehensive view of nonprofits working to mitigate issues related to one or more United Nations SDGs in the United States. Together, these organizations report an annual salary of over $ 2.9 trillion. Researchers and companies interested in doing business in this market can use the X4 Impact Social Impact Funding Tool to gain valuable insights.

Custom reports are also available to support special events, corporate social responsibility, advocacy, financing, market launch, partnerships, or public policy initiatives.

About X4 Impact X4 Impact, Inc. Is a leading data insight, research, and advisory services company for Social Innovation in the United States. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to provide leaders with the key insights, advice, and tools they need to carry out their missions and build tomorrow’s social impact organizations. To do. We are an impactful partner in providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions and socially oriented private organizations. For more information, please visit x4i.org.

