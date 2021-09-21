Apple’s new SharePlay: How FaceTime screen sharing works on iOS 15





With the new FaceTime feature, you can experience streaming TV, movies and music within a video chat.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

With Apple’s new iOS 15 here, it feels like you’ve bought a brand new phone (by the way, the iPhone 13 is now available for pre-order). Apple’s latest software update comes with many new features such as focus mode, real-time weather alerts, so you know when it starts to rain, your driver’s license and other IDs. Can be safely stored in Apple Wallet. It ’s pretty nifty, is n’t it?

Read more: Here’s a CNET review of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

However, iOS 15 comes with FaceTime’s biggest update to date, making Apple a big competitor to Zoomand Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party). SharePlay, one of the most talked-about features in iOS 15, allows you to share your screen with your friends during FaceTime calls to watch movies and listen to songs. Take your video calls to the next level with no additional apps or subscription fees. Adding SharePlay features that you’ve played with iOS 15 Beta but aren’t yet available in the iOS 15 public release may further improve your iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 upgrades (how to download and install the current version: )Its).

Between screen sharing, call schedules, blurring backgrounds, and new FaceTime compatibility with Android and Windows devices, iOS 15 is becoming a pretty exciting upgrade (although we recommend waiting for installation).

Read more: The latest iOS 15 features for HomeKit and HomePod are:

Currently playing: Watch this: I found these amazing features in iOS 15 Beta

17:38

How to share your screen with FaceTime using SharePlay

Like Zoom, FaceTime allows you to share your screen with others during a call when SharePlay is available, so you can share more than just music and video. Apple’s suggested use cases explain how to plan a trip together, browse Zillow with future roommates, show off video games, and change settings to friends with technical issues. And so on. This feature also works between Apple devices. This means you can share your Mac screen or iPhone or iPad screen over the phone.

How to Stream Programs and Movies with FaceTime

Having a watch party in FaceTime is easy and intuitive with SharePlay. Streaming movies and TV shows with friends synchronizes the content between devices and gives both parties access to control. And while you’re watching, you’ll still see and hear each other in picture-in-picture. Streaming services already affiliated with Apple on SharePlay include Hulu, HBO Max, TikTok, and ESPN Plus.

Read more: Apple’s next 2021 event may unveil AirPods 3 and the new MacBook Pro in October

Apple has partnered with many streaming services to launch SharePlay.

Apple

To use SharePlay, you need to use FaceTime on an Apple device that supports iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or MacOS Monterey. Another great feature of SharePlay is that you can cast it to your Apple TV while keeping FaceTime calls on your iPhone. That way, you won’t get stuck squinting at the little screen where your friend’s face is blocking the show.

SharePlay with FaceTime allows you to cast shared streaming videos from your iPhone to your Apple TV.

Apple

Here’s how to set up SharePlay in FaceTime.

1. Start a FaceTime call.

2. While connected to the call, open the streaming app and select a show or movie.

3.[再生]Press to allow both parties to watch the same stream at the same time.

How to listen to music with SharePlay

Listening to a new album with friends using SharePlay works like having a watch party. When sharing music, both parties also have access to controls for pausing, playing, or skipping songs in SharePlay. You can also contribute to shared playlists by adding songs to the queue in Apple Music.

Both parties can add songs to FaceTime’s shared queue.

Apple

Here’s how to share music with SharePlay:

1. Start a FaceTime call.

2. Open Apple Music and select a song.

3.[再生]Press to start playing the song from both devices at the same time.

Share music on FaceTime calls.

Apple One Disadvantages: SharePlay Subscription Issues

Netflix, Spotify and YouTube are some of the apps that don’t sync with SharePlay. Apple also notes that both parties may need a subscription to share streaming services (such as HBO Max and DisneyPlus) via SharePlay. The iOS 15 hands-on test tests this and confirms that not only does it require a subscription to the app shared by both parties (if applicable), but the app itself also needs to be downloaded to both devices. Did.

Read more: Best new features in iOS 15

So if your friend wants to share play your TikTok video and you don’t have the TikTop app installed, you won’t be able to watch the video in FaceTime. You also can’t get around this by sharing the video stream through screen sharing rather than the app itself, before you get too excited.

Apple Play isn’t the only one recently announced. Check out new features in Apple Maps, such as turn-by-turn navigation, to make it easier for you to know your destination. Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 with curved edges and faster charging. And if you’re thinking of buying a new phone, this is the latest in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple debuts new FaceTime feature for iOS 15

2:31

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apples-new-shareplay-how-screenshare-on-facetime-works-in-ios-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos