Google has been accused of promoting a “LUV” sexual assault game

Google has been accused of promoting twisted phone games to children. There, the player is advised to undress the woman while she sleeps. The spooky video game titled “LUV” has since disappeared from the Google Play store, but the TikTok video, which recorded allegations of dirty laundry, now boasts over 250,000 views.

“Hey Google, why is this in your playstore?” Read the caption of the crime clip uploaded Saturday by user Michael McWhorter, who learned about “LUV” from the TikTok video of the deleted account. The Florida filmmaker decided to put out his PSA on concerns that his son was being offered a simulation that hinted at sexuality.

According to Metro, ads for mature games are displayed in other children’s games available in the “Free Play” section of the Google App Store.

Porn simulation ads were popping up in other games on the “Free Play” section of Google Play.

McWhorter plays clips of interactive simulations. In this simulation, the player manipulates a male character who is asked if his sleeping sister-in-law “takes off” or “disturbs” her. If you select the former option, the screen will revert to POV format. In this format, the player uses a hand-shaped cursor to select the garment to remove.

The goal of the game seems to be to undress as many brother-in-law as possible without waking her up.

If you offend her, it’s obviously not a big deal. In this case, her sister-in-law gazes at the camera seductively, biting her lower lip.

“The goal is to get her naked without waking her up, but the message is, don’t worry if you wake her up, she’s crazy about it,” McWhorter raged. “Google, how can I get this game in your app store?”

A stunned parent added, “What do you think this teaches young preteen boys about how women should be valued and treated?”

The TikTok Peanuts Gallery seemed to overwhelmingly share his feelings.

“@Google fix. This.” Now “and offended a furious commenter about the phenomenon that triggered TikTok.

“This is strange … How are you supposed to keep these kids safe ??” I wondered another question.

The goal of “LUV” is to undress her “sister-in-law” without waking her up. However, according to the TikTok clip, she’s obviously obsessed with it, so that’s okay.

The existence of “LUV” is Google’s improper ban on “apps that contain or promote sexual content or blasphemous content, including pornography, or content or services intended to be sexually satisfying.” It’s probably particularly offensive given the content policy.

Apps and app content that appear to encourage sexual activity in exchange for compensation are not allowed. ” “Content containing nudity may be permitted if its primary purpose is educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic and not free of charge.”

Despite this apparently iron-clad guideline, a rough search on Google Play will take you to a blatantly pixelated pornographic tracking page.

