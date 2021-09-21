“Alan Wake Remastered” highlights the challenge of preserving the game





Next month’s release of Alan Wake Remastered highlights one of the most frustrating things in the game. New games quickly become obsolete and difficult to access and play without your knowledge.

Importance: The game has so serious storage issues that even a reputed interactive thriller like Alan Wake, released just 11 years ago, is costly to reach a large audience today. Such relief efforts are needed.

Line spacing: The original Alan Wake can technically be played without remastering, but can only be run on PC and Xbox platforms (without PlayStation, Nintendo), resolutions and frame rates that are offensive to many modern players. Is executed by.

Games over time tend to be very different from movies, Thomas Puha, communications director at the game’s original studio Remedy, told Axios. Because these are software, significant remastering of new devices may require technical redo. In the case of moody Alan Wake, it meant a one-year process by Remedy and British studio D3T, polishing the visuals and recreating the underlying code for lighting, fog and leaves.

Maintaining the game is not just a technical issue. In 2017, Alan Wake was removed from the digital storefront after the music rights to many licensed songs expired.

It came back over a year after those rights were restored.

The big picture: The game is momentary, and players are unlikely to continue to have titles that are easy to play on popular hits.

Mobile games and other games associated with servers will exist as long as the publisher keeps those servers active. Even megacorporations like Nintendo, which resell old games and make a lot of money, can choose not to spend time or resources to ensure. Classic runs on the latest hardware.

Take this into account: Some of the lead creators behind the expensive remake of Diablo II’s Activision Blizzards previously made a 2018 extension of Destiny 2 called Warmind, which was removed from online-only games in 2020.

One of its creators, Vicarious Visions Michael Bukowski, recently told Axios that he was optimistic about such things. I’ve been making games for a long time and I’m sure it will come back.

Next Steps: For Alan Wake Remastered (October 5, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series), the game content hasn’t changed much, and the gameplay hasn’t changed or changed.

When asked if the game might have been tuned to connect to other Remedy games, Puha said, “I definitely pay attention to playing remasters.”

