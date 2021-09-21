Google Pay scams, disputes, chargebacks





The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for contactless payment systems. For businesses, this meant accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay. Google Pay absorbed Android Pay and Google Wallet in 2018, making it the contactless payment method preferred by many Android users.

Users use their debit and credit cards to fund Google Pay transactions. This makes it easier to set up and use, but the normal chargeback rules apply to transactions.

Merchants can leverage the demand for touchless payments to attract and retain customers. However, this requires an understanding of how the Google Pay system can prevent fraud and handle disputes and chargebacks.

Google Pay is a digital wallet associated with your Google account. Users can send and receive money using their debit or credit card details to make online or physical transactions.

In the latter case, Google Pay uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to complete the transaction. The buyer places the mobile phone near an NFC-enabled merchant device and the transaction is completed wirelessly.

When the transaction begins, Google Pay will generate a virtual account number and send it to your merchant device to process and complete the payment.

When purchasing online, you can use Google Pay as a checkout option for PayPal, debit and credit cards. The customer logs in to approve the payment and checkout continues as usual.

How secure is Google Pay?

Google Pay uses state-of-the-art security protocols that protect customer data from hackers, scammers, and unethical sellers.

When a user attempts to add a debit / credit card to their Google Pay account, Google initiates an ID and verification (ID & V) process to verify the identity using a one-time password sent via SMS or email.

In addition, it stores encrypted payment details on Google servers. While we cannot guarantee security and protection from breaches, Google spares no resources to maintain the integrity of Google Pays.

To approve a transaction, the user must log in to their smartphone and then to the Google Pay app. This makes it difficult for fraudsters to approve transactions from stolen phones or accidental transactions.

Finally, the merchant device receives a one-time virtual account number, which protects the customer’s payment details from duplication and fraud.

How does Google Pay handle chargebacks?

In most cases, Google Pay acts like a seller’s payment service provider when it comes to handling chargebacks.

When a customer raises an objection to the issuing bank, the bank will contact the card network, which will contact Google Pay. Google Pay will notify the seller of the chargeback and request support documentation available within the specified time limit.

After receiving the document, Google Pay will confirm it. If the merchant claims to hold the water, they present evidence to the issuer, who issues the final verdict.

If Google Pay does not find the seller’s claim beneficial, it will pay the customer and deduct it from the seller’s account. Google Pay also receives a chargeback fee from the seller.

Fighting chargebacks with Google Pay payments is a bit more difficult due to the small amount of customer information collected. Most banks interpret the lack of CVV ​​information or address verification in the submission of evidence as a sign that a customer’s fraudulent claim is true.

The Google Pays chargeback process is not proprietary and is easy to carry out. Sellers can avoid Google Pay chargebacks by obtaining a delivery confirmation number and tracking number, documenting customer communications, and clearly defining purchase terms before completing the sale.

In addition, the quick response to Google Pays chargeback notifications can help provide more time for review and proxy. Unfortunately, monitoring all Google Pay notifications isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Contact AcroCharge for more information on handling Google Pay chargebacks.

