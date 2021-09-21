Twitch deals with the music industry, but streamers can’t use copyrighted songs





After months of beef escalation between Twitch and the music industry, the streaming platform today agreed with the National Association of Music Publishers to “build a productive partnership between services and music publishers.” Announced that it has reached. Details are ambiguous at this point, but Twitch says the new deal “opens the door for the economics of the new game model to increase songwriter awareness and revenue.”

“Twitch offers new opportunities for music publishers offered opt-in contracts, enabling future collaborations to bring new dimensions to both the gaming experience and the exposure of songwriters,” he said. “These collaborations create a more dynamic and expansive environment for people to discover, watch and interact with songwriters.”

The relationship between Twitch and the music business has become increasingly tense over the last two years over the existence of copyrighted music in live streams and VOD. In a 2020 letter, industry officials said Twitch “is keeping an eye on the same users who violate the law while pocketing the revenue of unauthorized mass use of recorded music.” I am.

Recently, NMPA president and CEO David Israelite complained that Twitch’s licensing practices were loose, saying, “NMPA is stepping up its piracy campaign against Twitch and industry groups are refusing to pay Amazon. I will continue to remove the alleged music. “

However, the Israelis took a much more reconciled tone with today’s announcement. “Both NMPA and Twitch focus on creators, and their communities will greatly benefit from this deal, which respects the rights of songwriters and paves the way for future relationships between publisher members, songwriters and services. Will receive, “he said. “Through our discussion, Twitch has shown its commitment to cherishing musicians and creating new ways to connect musicians and fans in this fast-growing and exciting space.”

Twitch Chan, head of music for Twitch, also expressed excitement to “enable songwriters and other creators to connect with the audience and share their work and passion.”

“We know that’s all about Twitch, and great music starts with great songs,” Chan said. “We look forward to innovative collaborations that unleash the incredible potential of our services and communities for music publishers and their songwriting partners.”

Continuing to work on more deals, rather than a comprehensive conclusion to their controversy, sounds primarily like a deal, but it’s not entirely non-existent. As part of the deal, Twitch has also created a new opt-in reporting process for rights owners to “take action if creators accidentally or accidentally use their music in a stream.” This process is intended to be more “flexible and forgiving” than the current system and begins with a warning rather than an immediate penalty for a breach.

However, Twitch also emphasized that the new process does not change the legitimate use of music on Twitch. “”[Using copyrighted music] Twitch violates the rights of music creators and violates Twitch’s mission to support all creators. ” The agreement with the music rights owner takes a balanced approach to support the creators of Twitch. “

Details of the new reporting system will be shared “within a few weeks”.

Thank you, variety.

