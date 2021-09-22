Among the brands that unite towards the UN’s global goals are Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo.





Karmarama and the non-profit project Everyone are looking for brands such as Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo for a campaign to take action on the United Nations’ global goals for sustainable development.

An agency owned by Accenture Interactive has created a global to-do list that revisits the United Nations sustainability goals as a short, practical to-do list. Therefore, 17 challenges are displayed on huge sticky notes and include “Ending Poverty,” “Ending World Hunger,” “Achieving Gender Equality,” and “Working on the Climate Crisis.”

The ad, created by Rachel Holding and Dan Leppanen, has a huge sticky note with a handwritten goal that can be found anywhere in the world, from New York to Venice.

Meanwhile, Ludo Fealy’s Nineteen Twenty campaign film will be screened at the Global Citizen Festival, which will be livestreamed 24 hours a day on six continents.

Sticky notes also appear worldwide on static and animated billboards, Instagram, Twitter, and brand website acquisitions. Other revitalizations include forecasting UK buildings and acquiring DPD vans.

In India, huge sticky notes have emerged as a national art project, and the Louvre Nagi Art Foundation has painted murals in villages in five states and worked with the local community to educate and support the issues raised by the goals. increase.

The brands and companies that support the campaign are called “Global Goal Business Avengers” and consist of Arm, Avanti, Commvault, Diageo, DPD, Google, Mars, NTT, Reckitt, Salesforce, SAP, Unilever and Wood. Each sacrifices physical and digital space. Their corporate buildings, social media channels, and websites will be carried over to 17 global goal sticky notes. This includes sharing the actions they are taking that are contributing to the achievement of a particular goal, but also describe what is on their “to-do list” in the near future.

Benville Bourg, CEO of Calmarama and Managing Director of Accenture, said: Interaction. “The world to-do list is a simple idea that everyone can lag behind and help us harness the power of our business to save the planet.”

The campaign, which runs from September 20th to 26th, coincides with Global Goal Week, an annual event commemorating the anniversary of the Global Goal at the UN General Assembly, which culminates at the Global Citizen Festival. rice field. Further activities will be carried out at the COP26 World Climate Conference in November.

