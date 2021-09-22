Roblox Adds Opt-in Age Verification to Players and Developers – TechCrunch





Roblox has introduced an optional age verification for users that combines identity checking and SELPHY scanning. This system isn’t needed to play most Roblox games, but it’s needed for anyone who wants early access to Roblox’s upcoming voice chat features when it’s rolled out later this fall. In addition, the company says developers will be able to create new experiences that rely on identity verification in the future.

The verification system acknowledges that many of Roblox’s core users are aging. Earlier this month, when the company introduced a new “spatial voice” feature, it said that 50% of its users are now over 13 years old. It also shows the most explosive growth in demographics for ages 17-24.

SpatialVoice, which enables Roblox gamers to have real voice conversations during the game, will be initially available to a group of 5,000 developers over the age of 13 who can test voice chat in a custom-built Roblox community space. .. .. Roblox’s broad user base deployment is slow, as new moderating tools and safety features need to be built in parallel, the company said. Age verification is currently one of those tools.

Age confirmation is done in two stages.

First, using the app, Roblox users scan their ID card, driver’s license, passport, or other government ID. According to the company, raw identity document data is not stored. Instead, an anonymized value is generated. This allows Roblox to verify the identity without risking exposing the user’s actual identity. Roblox matches the data on a document against a library of thousands of global document types to determine if it is legitimate. After scanning, the user does not upload a selfie image, but takes a selfie to confirm that he is a living individual. This is something that can be automated to trick the system. The selfie is then matched to the person on the document. According to Roblox, this process takes a few seconds after the image is snapped.

As an optional tool, it is fairly common for social platforms to offer identity verification. For example, Facebook may require users to verify their identity or to verify their profile or page in order to use payment or donation services. Twitter may also ask for an ID to verify your account. Tinder recently made its own identity verification available to members.

However, for Roblox, validation becomes more common because it is associated with access to new voice-enabled games and experiences in the future. Roblox hasn’t said yet if there is an alternative way to determine the age of voice chat, but if it could be adopted later.

The company says it will allow developers and authors to use validation as a signal of trust when looking for co-editors. In this case, the verified status may have the same kind of influence as elsewhere on social media. In this regard, Roblox launched the Talent Hub this summer, where users can find jobs within the Roblox developer community.

Age verification will be rolled out gradually starting today and will reach all users in the coming weeks. The opt-in feature will be globally available to all people over the age of 13 in 180 countries, both desktop and mobile.

“Age verification represents a major milestone in our long-term vision of building a fun, civilian platform that everyone can trust,” Roblox Senior Product Manager Chris Astonchen said. It is stated in. “As part of that vision, we will continue to work on seamless ways to identify users’ ages, always respecting their privacy. Over time, users can easily and easily identify themselves on the Roblox platform. We will continue to introduce new and innovative ways to keep and protect ourselves, unleash new and immersive social features, and build and enjoy great experiences together, “Chen added.

