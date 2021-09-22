Two new iPads are coming.Here’s how to recycle your old ones for your kids





You can turn your old iPad into a smart home hub that acts like Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Karisa Langlo / CNET

Official: Two new iPads will hit the shelves on Friday, September 24th.

Apple unveiled the iPad Mini and 10.2-inch iPad at a big event last week. Both iPads come with a new high-definition camera, including the Center Stage (new digital zoom feature), and some major upgrades we’ve come to expect. The iPad Mini is available in four new colors, features a True Tone display, and supports 5G connectivity. The 9th generation iPad, on the other hand, works with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and other wireless keyboards. It’s a big fan of the 8th generation, but comes with a faster A13 bionic chip.

If you want to buy a new iPad, you have no more time. But what does that mean for your old ones? Maybe sell it for extra cash to cover the cost of a shiny new iPad? Alternatively, you can keep it for your kids and download iPadOS 15 to offer some of the new iPad benefits for free. The new iPad sounds much better, but the old iPad is still useful. It can be used as a smart hub similar to anEcho Show or Google Nest Hub. Alternatively, you can switch to a new baby monitor (see below). be interested? I’ll show you how.

I also have an idea of ​​what you can do with your old Android phone (perhaps turn it into a security camera). And this is another thing announced at the Apple event. With the new Apple Watch, the iPhone 13 is finally here in two new colors.

Turn it into a smart hub and use Apple’s HomeKit

You don’t need to buy Apple’s HomePod or HomePod Mini. You can install Apple’s smarter speakers in your children’s room.

Turn your old iPad into a smart home hub for kids to play music, turn lights on and off, and control room temperature with a tablet.

How to turn your iPad into a smart home hub in your children’s room:

1. On the iPad[設定]Go to.

2. Scroll down and[ホーム]Tap[このiPadをホームハブとして使用する]Toggle on.

If you want your child to have control over your room’s smart home device rather than anywhere in the house, you can set limits on what your home app can access.

Much cheaper smart baby monitor

Most baby monitors make it easy to see your child from your mobile phone or computer. But they are not cheap. Turning an old iPad into a baby monitor is a more affordable way to track your baby.

Baby monitor apps like Cloud Baby Monitor allow you to check in to your child. You can also receive motion and noise alerts just like the popular baby monitors. OwletSmartSockPlus is a popular monitor. If you’re looking for a monitor to monitor your baby’s oxygen levels, temperature, and sleep quality, the iPad won’t do that.

Comfortable nightlight and acoustic machinery

If your child is starting to sleep alone and you want to create a peaceful sleep paradise for them, your old iPad is up to the task. With apps like Baby Night Lite, you can set up nightlights for children’s rooms in different small animals and colors, along with sound machines with different songs, white noise, and ambient background sounds. You can also set a timer to create quiet and soothing music and lullaby playlists. For older children beyond lullabies and sheep dances, nightlight-like apps to choose from a variety of sounds such as beach waves and running water, and nightlight colors to help you fall asleep.

New game consoles and features on the iPad OS 15

Sony’s PS5 or Nintendo Switch may be on the Holiday Gifts Children’s Candidate List. However, the iPadOS 15 has some new widgets to improve the game. For example, a play continuation feature that resumes where you left off, and a widget that lets you see which games your friends are playing.

And for fun and versatility, nothing beats the iPad combined with Apple Arcade games such as the NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition and The Oregon Trail. Also, if you have more kids in your home than a game console, converting that old iPad to a game console may be just a ticket.

In addition, the iPad provides kids with a larger screen for playing multiplayer games. You can also add a PlayStation or Xbox wireless controller to your iPad to allow your child to play without occupying a TV or mobile phone.

You can download the learning app for kids and use your old tablet as an educational tool.

Sarah Tew / CNET Educational tools with learning games and apps

If your child starts to need a home computer for school, turning an iPad into a dedicated educational tool may be the perfect use for an old Apple tablet. You can also combine it with a keyboard or mouse to make your iPad feel like a computer. Plus, the new iPad update comes with a split view, which makes your old iPad even more convenient because you can take notes, watch videos, and use apps.

If you’re worried your child might be distracted by messages, games, alerts, and social media, use Apple’s parental controls to set limits and what you can and can’t do with your device. You can do it. You can also use focus mode to mute notifications and distractions and create a screen that shows only the selected app.

Here are some apps to help your kids study, track their days, and take notes to stay ahead of the grade this year.

If you’re still enthusiastic about getting a new iPad, here’s a guide to the best iPads currently available and the big differences between them. And if you’re arguing which one to get, the big differences between the two new iPads are:

