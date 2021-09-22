Hit the sweet spot of a sports car





The Carrera GTS has been the sweet spot of the Porsche 911 series for some time. The GTS was initially a 997 runout special, but it was such a hit that Porsche became a staple of the next generation. The formula is very simple: take the Carrera S, give it a little more power, add the performance options enthusiasts want, specify different exterior and interior trims, and more than the cost of adding all those options to the Carrera S. Also sells at a cheap price. The charm is clear.

This time around Porsche, we’re tweaking the formula slightly like never before. All GTS models get bigger brakes from the 911 Turbo, and all models except Targa have their own chassis setup with stiffer spring rates, larger anti-roll bars, and rear helper springs. To get According to Dr. Frank Stephen Wariser, chief engineer of Porsche sports cars, the new GT3 did the same and created space in the process, so the company decided to take a bigger step in terms of GTS performance. ..

Of course, there are regular visual and mechanical GTS jewelery. Most notably, the additional boost pressure gives the 3.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder up to 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft, an increase of 30 hp and 30 lb-ft over the Carrera S. You can still choose a coupe or a cabriolet. Either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Targa remains four-wheel drive. The Carrera GTS Coupe is also available in an optional lightweight package, with carbon fiber bucket seats, lightweight glass, a lightweight lithium-ion battery and a few other minor changes to reduce weight by 55 pounds. (Note that the price of this pack has not yet been determined, but the bucket seats are individually priced at $ 5,900.)

The end result is probably the best-looking version of the 992 generation 911 to date, a car that looks like it’s sitting in the sweet spot again. But the reality is a little more complicated.

Porsche invited us to its North American headquarters in Atlanta to try out the first two 992 GTS models in the country, the rear-wheel drive coupe and the Targa 4 GTS. Spend the day in the North Georgia Mountains on the other side of the GTS spectrum.

The coupe definitely had the specs of an ideal enthusiast. Manual transmissions, lightweight packages, carbon ceramic brakes, forged centerlock wheels, rear wheel steering, active anti-roll bars, and racetex trims like many Alcantara. It immediately surprised me as one of the most 911-ish modern 911s I’ve ever driven.

Note: The latest 991 and 992 generation 911s feel they have less rear engine than all previous models, thanks to the chassis layout that moves the engine slightly forward. This didn’t turn the 911 into a mid-engined car, but the car lost some of its unique feel in pursuit of better performance and stability.

However, in this GTS, the steering suggests the old 911. It’s not as completely filtered as the air-cooled 911 manual rack, but there’s still a lot to say. This is there with the best steering feel you can get in any car today, and further evidence that power assistance does not mean good steering death. That’s the real highlight.

The rest is as good as you would expect. It’s been over a year since I’ve been driving the Carrera S, so I’m not sure if I can feel the extra power without a stopwatch, but the GTS is an incredibly fast car. Keep in mind that this car has about the same power as the 997 turbo and about the same power as today’s GT3. Turbo torque means that GTS is more flexible than GT3. As a result, it feels faster on the road. Despite the boost jumping from 16 to 18.6psi, there is virtually no lag. Like all the iterations of this 3 liter, it’s also happy with the rotation. The muffling is also excellent because it helps to enhance the intake noise in the cabin and give the GTS its unique acoustic characteristics.

Porsche deserves a lot of praise for not only continuing to offer manual transmissions, but also for making such sweets. The clutch is fairly light, but feels good and, in typical Porsche fashion, matches the weight of other controls. If you shorten the shift lever a little, the throw will feel shorter and the shift quality will be outstanding. Like all other modern Porsche manuals, it’s crispy here, making the shift surprisingly satisfying. As the saying goes, just shift will shift. This is good because it means you don’t need long gearing and turbo torque. Perhaps you can drive most of North America’s finest roads with just 3rd gear.

The only other problem with the manual is that it’s 7 speed. You can only reach 5th or 6th to 7th, but it’s too easy to grab 7th when downshifting from 6th to 5th. The gate is too narrow as the reverse, first, third, five and seventh are all forwards in the pattern. It’s a compromise that must be put up for good transmission in other respects.

Although the customer couldn’t blame for using the 8-speed PDK. As usual, this is the smoothest and smoothest dual clutch on the market, improving the speed and everyday usability of the GTS. Ferrari’s dual clutch changes quickly, which is interesting, but it’s also almost irrelevant.

The Targa 4 GTS we drove was almost the exact opposite, as the specifications were so different from the coupe. PDK, adaptive cruise control with active lane keep assist, and even a ridiculous night vision device on all cars, especially 911. .. Of course, Targa lacks the purity of the coupe. The extra £ 275 is very obvious and the steering isn’t too sweet, but it’s attractive in itself.

The Targa GTS model works without sports suspension, so the chassis setup here is closer to the standard Targa 4S setup. Sure, the suspension upgrades make other GTS models special, but the ride quality improvements here are fascinating. Anyone living in an area with beautiful and smooth roads should opt for a sports chassis, but those living in the United States should sacrifice some ultimate performance for ride quality.

(However, if you need a Porsche that strikes a better balance between ride quality and handling on American roads, use the 718. Lightweight mid-engine cars, especially the amazing new 718 Spider, with the Sport Suspension 911. Treat it in the same way. It provides a better ride quality than most sports sedans today.)

Despite my clear enthusiast taste, I found Targa very attractive. It’s great to have an all-weather open-top sports / GT car with beautiful handling, with all the active driving assistance features that make highway slogging very easy. This is one of the most balanced 911s on the market today.

Therefore, as in the case of Porsche, the car is actually defined by the option selected. I felt that these two cars were significantly different, given that they both wore GTS badges.

Porsche correctly sells GTS as a value proposition. However, these cars are still quite expensive. The rear-wheel drive coupe starts at $ 138,050 and the starting point for the Targa 4 GTS is $ 158,150. With just a lightweight pack, an active anti-roll bar for $ 3,170, rear wheel steering for $ 2090, and carbon ceramic brakes for $ 8,970, you have all the performance options you need. And GTS has two more advantages. All Porsche GTS models hold their value so well that it may be possible to recoup additional upfront costs at the other end. And unlike the limited supply GT3, from the beginning of next year you can actually go to a Porsche dealer and buy a GTS.

The Carrera GTS remains a particularly nice 911, while its stiff sports suspension may not be for everyone. It is located in the middle of the 911 range, and it’s a good place.

