How to create a feedback form using the Google Sheets API





Google Sheets provides an easy way to create online forms and collect data from users. In this tutorial, you’ll use Google Sheets and Next.js to create a simple form.

Use Next.js as the front end and Google Sheets as the back end to submit the data received via the form. In this way, you can learn how to create simple forms using Next.js and Google Sheets.

This tutorial covers the following:

How to set up a new project in Google Cloud Console How to connect a new project to Google Sheets How to create a front-end form in your Next.js application. How to connect a form to Google Sheets I created a GitHub repository to make it easier to follow. If you get lost, look around.

To access the Google Sheets API, you must first set up a new project in Google Cloud Console. Go to the site, go to the console and create a new project.

Once a new project is set up[APIとサービス]Go to[APIとサービスを有効にする]Click.

Search the library for Google Sheets and enable it.

next,[APIとサービス],[資格情報]Move in the order of[新しい資格情報]Click. Create a new service account.

Give it an appropriate name and enter all the details. After creating the service account, copy your email ID somewhere. You will need to add it to Google Sheets later. I have created a bot account to handle the various requests sent by the front end.

Then click on the service account in the credentials to go to the key.[キーの追加]Click. Be sure to set it to JSON format.

When you create a new key, the file will be downloaded. It contains all the environment variables needed when connecting a front-end application to Google Sheets.

Next, let’s connect the newly created project in Google Cloud Console to Google Sheets. Go to Google Sheets and create a new spreadsheet.

Before proceeding, feel free to enter the raw data so that there is something that can be fetched when invoking the request in the next section.

Once that’s done[共有]Click to add the email for the service account you created. Be sure to give the editor access[通知]Please uncheck.

Now, the fun part. Let’s go to the code editor and create a front end for the form.

To build the front end, use Next.js and use the API root feature to send a POST request to Google Sheets.

Install Next using the following command.

npx create-next-app

We use several third-party packages to create forms and speed up the development process. Therefore, go ahead and install the following:

npm i @ chakra-ui / react @ emotion / react @ ^ 11 @ emotion / styled @ ^ 11 framer-motion @ ^ 4 react-hook-form Chakra-UI: Access that personally helped speed up the front Possible frameworks-final design for most applications. React-Hook-Form: Helps create efficient forms with on-the-fly client-side validation.

This tutorial focuses on performing the functionality of the form rather than building client-side validation. This is a complete guide to adding client-side validation using React-Hook-Form. Of course, feel free to read the Chakra-UI documentation as well.

After installing all the packages, open the packages using any code editor. In Next.js, each file you create in the / pages folder has a separate root. You can create a new file, but here we will use the root file itself, that is, /pages/index.js.

Clears all pre-generated lines of code. Now let’s create the basic structure of the form.

import {VStack, Text, Input} from “@ chakra-ui / react” function Home () {function submitHandler () {// POST request} return (





Your response is important!





send!



)}

VStack wraps all the elements vertically. flex-direction: A simple abbreviation for column.The rest of the code should be almost trivial

The great thing about Chakra-UI is that each component is very similar to a real HTML element, which greatly shortens the learning curve.

You can add more selected input fields. The final result is as follows:

Next, let’s handle the form’s response when the user submits it. Use react-hook-form for this.

To get the response from the form, you need to import the useForm hook as follows:

import {useForm} from’react-hook-form’;

From the hook, disassemble the following.

const {register, handleSubmit} = useForm ();

Wrap the submitHandler previously created with handleSubmit.

{/ * Enter the field here * /}

Then add registers to all input fields as follows:

Now when you click the button, you should see the data you entered. For now, all you have to do is log your data to the console as follows:

Function submitHandler (data) {console.log (data);}

Once this is done, let’s create a new API route for the POST request submitted by the form.

Create a new file in ./pages/api/root. Each file you create with this route is an api-route, which provides access to all Node.js features.

Go ahead and create a new file in the root. for example,. / pages / api /sheet.js. Configure a basic GET request to see if everything works.

Function handlers (req, res) {res.json ({message: “work!”});} Export the default handler.

To see if your API request is working at this point, go to http: // localhost: 3000 / api / sheet.

Once that’s done, first use the native Fetch method to set up a POST request sent by the front end.

Asynchronous function submitHandler (data) {const response = await fetch (“/ api / sheet”, {method: “POST”, body: JSON.stringify (data), headers: {‘Content-Type’:’application / json’ ,},})}

You need to download another package before you can do anything else.

npm install googleapis

The API root (/ pages / api / sheet) unstructures the data retrieved from the front end.

import {google} from “googleapis” async function handler (req, res) {if (req.method === “POST”) {const {name, message} = req.body; res.json ({message: “action” Do it! “});}} Export the default handler.

Note: The API root listens for GET requests by default. Therefore, you need to explicitly check if the method is a POST request.

Before we move on, there is one last thing to set. It’s an environment variable. While creating the new key, open the JSON file that contains all the credentials.

Create a new file .env.local in the root. Go ahead and enter the following variables:

CLIENT_EMAIL = yourclientemail CLIENT_ID = yourclientid PRIVATE_KEY = yourprivatekey SPREADSHEET_ID = yourspreadsheetid

You’re almost done setting up an API route to handle requests you send to Google Sheets. First, let’s create an authentication token.

const auth = new google.auth.GoogleAuth ({credentials: {client_email: process.env.CLIENT_EMAIL, client_id: process.env.CLIENT_ID, private_key: process.env.PRIVATE_KEY.replace (/ \ n / g,’ n ‘),},scope: [

‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive’,

‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.file’,

‘https://www.googleapis.com/auth/spreadsheets’,

],});

To access Google Sheets, your application must first provide some scope. Usually read and write access.

For more information on scope, see the official Google Sheets documentation.

You may be wondering about the replace method used in the third environment variable. This was due to a typical error that occurred earlier. After browsing Stack Overflow, I finally found a solution. It seems that you need to remove the slashes in the original key and parse the PRIVATE_KEY properly. This can be easily resolved using the replace method.

You can find this error in this pull request I opened.

Then pass the authentication token and specify the API version. The latest is v4.

const sheet = google.sheets ({auth, version:’v4′,});

Then call the spreadsheets.value.append method to add the user entry to the spreadsheet cell.

const response = await sheet.spreadsheets.values.append ({spreadsheetId: process.env.DATABASE_ID, range:’Sheet1! A2: C’, valueInputOption:’USER_ENTERED’, requestBody: {values: [[name, message]],},});

The spreadsheet ID can be found in the URL itself.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/ {spreadsheetID} / edit # gid = 0

The range determines the rows and columns that the application needs to read or write. If you don’t know how to find the range, you can use the user interface to use the Google Sheets itself to determine the range.

The third property, valueInputOption, determines how the value entered by the user is parsed into a spreadsheet.

For example, if the user enters a number, the spreadsheet will also read it as a number.

The fourth property captures the data that will be added to a particular cell. To add multiple values, you can put them all in an array, in this case like a name and a message.

To end the API route, finally send a response to the front end.

res.status (201) .json ({response, result: “Feedback posted in spreadsheet!”})

If all goes well, you should be able to make a POST request and successfully add the new cell value to your spreadsheet.

Congrats! You are ready to start collecting feedback. You can create your own feedback form on your website. Alternatively, it can be integrated with existing services such as Typeform.

But you want to leave your feedback form on your site, your page. This is where the integration with the Google Sheets API comes in handy.

The Google Sheets API is very basic and can read and write spreadsheets. In addition, API requests that can be made within a specific time frame are limited, but completely free.

As a result, the Google Sheets API is ideal for small applications and platforms with a small audience. If you have any questions, please ping us on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/create-a-feedback-form-using-nextjs-and-google-sheets-api/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos