33% Competitiveness and Global Impact Over-the-Counter Improvement in Three Years CDHT Announces Internationalization Index





The Internationalization Index, jointly created by the Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone and the China High-Tech Zone Research Center of the Institute of Strategic Consulting, China Academy of Sciences, is the first internationalization index at the development zone level in western China. The report’s international index system reflects the level of international development of Chengdu High School: “concentration of global factors, leadership of international organizations, global innovation competitiveness, cycle of economic development, support for open environment” Contains top-notch indexes. -Tech zone.

In particular, the Global Innovation Competitiveness Index showed the largest increase (73% increase compared to 2018), showing that the Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone stands out in terms of terms of trade, industrial status and social responsibility. I am. Support for the Open Environment Index has steadily increased, reflecting the steady progress of the high-tech zone in terms of personnel and supplies distribution, livable life and business, nature and culture.

Construction of the Chengdu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone began in 1988, is one of the first national high-tech zones in China, the pilot zone of “world-class high-tech parks”, and the first national innovation demonstration zone in western China. .. .. The total strength of Chengdu High-Tech Zone is the top among 169 national high-tech zones in China.

Chengdu High-Tech Zone is one of the most economically diplomatic and internationalized regions in western China, with three international cooperation parks (Singapore-Sichuan High-Tech Innovation Park, China-Korea Innovation, Startup Park, China-Japan (Chengdu). ) Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone), China-Europe Cooperation Center and other cooperation platforms, 130 Fortune 500 companies gathered. In 2020, the comprehensive bonded area was ranked number one in China for three years, with imports and exports of RMB549.17 billion.

