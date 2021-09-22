Google bought a large Manhattan space for $ 2.1 billion and made the largest office deal in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic





New York City-Google plans to buy New York City’s St. John’s Terminal for $ 2.1 billion and is an anchor on the Hudson Square campus.

The announcement on Tuesday arrived in a pandemic-stricken city, and most offices are still barely populated.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google has postponed its return to the global office until January 10, but the company’s commitment to invest more in New York City real estate is Cathy.・ It was overwhelmed by both Governor Hokuru. And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “one of the shots in his arms needed as part of his comeback.”

“Google is leading here in the economic revival, but further asserts what we know. New York City is now the center of the world’s greatest technology,” De Blasio said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. It’s one of the earths. “

Google has left a mark in New York City for over 20 years and is the largest location outside of California. Its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus is located on the Hudson River, just south of New York University’s campus and Greenwich Village.

“As Google moves to a more flexible hybrid approach, gathering directly for collaboration and community building will continue to be an important part of our future,” said the company’s chief financial officer. rice field. “That’s why we continue to invest in offices around the world. Our decision to exercise the option to buy St. John’s Terminal is to invest more than $ 250 million in our New York campus presence this year. It is further based on existing plans. “

Google is currently leasing a property at St. John’s Terminal and plans to open a new space there by mid-2023. The location is just a few blocks from the new WABC-TV headquarters, which is currently under construction. The company expects additional investment. New York City has an additional 14,000 employees.

